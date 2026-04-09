10 under $10 for the weekend of April 10-12

1 The Unseen Ocean Collective: America’s Hidden Coral Gardens Art Show – Four women, three artists and one marine biologist reveal the beauty and wonder of the deep-ocean below 1000m using fine art paintings, sculptures and video installations. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Admission: Free.

2 Coffin Break, Scatterbox, Better Daze – Opening the night, Better Daze bring skate punk hooks and high-speed grit. Big choruses, driving drums, and that reckless optimism that pairs perfectly with a Friday night. 7 p.m. Friday. 206 N. 3rd Street, Coeur d’Alene. Admission: $10.

3 Karaoke with DJ Rad – 8:30 p.m. Saturday. 2436 N. Astor St. Admission: Free.

4 RamenFest 2026 – The Spokane Buddhist Temple will offer a free temple tour and will provide picnic tables should weather permit eating outside. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. 927 S. Perry Street. Admission: Free.

5 Goody B.A.D. Weekend – A brunch and drunch (brunch for dinner) event, offering culturally authentic comfort food with diverse music and entertainment. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 8714 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

6 2026 USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships – This event will feature girls freestyle competition for the 8U-14U divisions as well as the U15, U17, U20, and U23. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. 511 W. Dean Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Holistic Festival – The Holistic Festival delivers 50 booths providing natural products, remedies, body care, and pain relief. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Admission: $6.

8 The Scale House Market – Spokane’s first year-round farmers market and agricultural hub is a thriving, innovative community space located in the heart of Spokane County, just minutes from downtown Spokane. Stop in for coffee, pastries, and a wonderful selection of grab-and-go prepared foods. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 4422 E. 8th Ave, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

9 Gayle Havercroft at Indaba Coffee – Local artist Gayle Havercroft showcases block prints with added watercolor. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Indaba Coffee, 518 W. Riverside Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Corrie Befort: Loess – A reimagining of the Palouse landscape’s shapes and inhabitants through dance and sonic elements. 7 p.m. Friday. 2012 W. Pullman Road, Pullman.