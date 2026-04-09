Eli Young Band will deliver platinum-certified tunes to First Interstate Center for the Arts on Monday

From staff reports

The Eli Young Band is bringing its country hits to the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Initially founded by a pair of University of North Texas dormmates in 2000, the group’s core four members have remained through their nearly three-decadeslong history.

The Eli Young Band found success after touring with country artist Miranda Lambert and early singles like “When It Rains” and “Always the Love Songs.”

Through the 2010s, the band released hits like their platinum-certified record “Life at Best” and songs like “Love Ain’t,” “Crazy Girl,” “Even if it Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night” and more.

The group released their latest record, “Strange Hours,” last August.

The Eli Young Band will perform Monday at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Tickets starting at $30 can be purchased through TicketsWest.