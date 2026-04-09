Former Zag star Jalen Suggs talks Few, Lloyd and a 2026 season that’s put him to the test: ‘I’ve learned a lot’

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

DALLAS – Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic are focused on improving their standing with the start of the NBA playoffs arriving next week.

Still, the former Gonzaga guard graciously took a few minutes prior to a recent game against the Dallas Mavericks to discuss several topics – from his former GU coaches Mark Few and Tommy Lloyd, to his NCAA buzzer-beater against UCLA, to the Magic’s prospects this postseason.

On Mark Few

Suggs praised Few’s recent selection to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. In Suggs’ lone season at GU, the Zags lost the 2021 NCAA championship game to Baylor.

“Well-deserving, not only for his accomplishments and wins obviously,” Suggs said, “… but I think for the culture that he’s built at Gonzaga University, the community that he’s helped build over there, how he keeps the players and people that live and call Spokane home connected.

“That’s part of why everybody loves it up there and part of why everybody goes back, because there’s a lot of love and (they) treat us like home in that city. The wins speak for themselves, the accomplishments, the championships, but I think that’s his biggest and most lasting legacy and impact, is what he’s done for the city of Spokane and that community.”

On Tommy Lloyd

Lloyd, the former GU assistant who took over at Arizona in April 2021, immediately impressed Suggs when the guard arrived at GU. Suggs said Arizona’s Final Four finish in 2026 showed off Lloyd’s skills both on the bench and as a talent evaluator.

“No surprise. Tommy’s so elite and such a good basketball mind, he does such a great job in really tapping into that European pipeline and bringing in good talent from over there,” Suggs said. “The fact that he’s doing it at Arizona is not surprising to me. I’m very happy for his success.

“Happy to see him (make) a deep tournament run. He’s had some really good teams the last few years. Tournament time is just unpredictable and in his case it’s been a bit unfortunate (until this year). Really just happy for them to be winning. I love everything about Tommy. My sister … she will be at that school next year. We’re always in contact and will be in contact. I’m glad to see his success.”

On his shot against UCLA

Suggs spent just one season at GU, but the Minnesota native left a huge mark. A first-team All-West Coast Conference selection, his buzzer-beating 3-pointer against UCLA in the Final Four that sent GU into the national title game will be forever remembered in Zag lore.

That famous 40-foot, banked-in trey lifted GU to a 93-90 win and is often mentioned among the most memorable game-winning shots in NCAA Tournament history. CBS Sports recently ranked it in its top 10.

“I’ll take any top 10 to be honest,” he said. “The tournament’s been around a long time and the fact that I have a moment that is not only identified by our Gonzaga community but by college basketball lovers in general is really cool. It’s something in my game that I’d always pictured and that means that I’ve played in my mind and discussed around the game. The fact that I have a true moment like that to look back on is a good legacy. Fun time of year.”

On possible NBA expansion to Seattle

Considering his ties to Washington state, Suggs also couldn’t resist weighing in on the possibility of the Sonics returning to Seattle.

“Yeah, I think it’s really cool, I think well deserved. The city of Seattle, you see what they do up there for their other sports. They really buy in and will love their new franchise, which they’ve waited so long to get,” Suggs said. “I think it will be really dope. I’ve never got to experience an expansion draft or expansion in the league, so being able to go through that and see how it will help the league evolve in a good way, I’m excited for that.”

On the Magic this season

Suggs’ best season came in 2023-24 when he earned a spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive team. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs defends Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on March 17 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. (Tribune News Service)

Since then, he’s struggled through injuries. Last year, Suggs was limited to 35 games after a season-ending surgery on his left knee. This season, he’s played 55 games – averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists – while dealing with multiple ailments, including a right knee injury and a left hip contusion.

Now he’s hopeful that both he and the Magic have turned a corner. Suggs has only missed two games over the past 23.

Entering Thursday, his Magic (44-36) had won four straight and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference – a half-game behind Toronto with two games to play. Finishing in the top six would allow the Magic to avoid the play-in tournament, which takes place April 14-17. The playoffs begin on April 18.

“(This season) has been unique, for sure. We’ve been trying to continue to find our way as a unit. Individually, that’s part of being professionals, is handling your business day in and day out and staying focused towards a goal,” he said.

“That’s where a lot of my mental focus has been this year, been trying to solve my own (injury) problems, trying to continue to stay together with my ebbs and flows, stops in play and get some consistency out there on the court. We’re ready … for playoff basketball. It hasn’t been easy by any means, but the best part is I’ve learned a lot again through different things, whether it be injuries, time on the floor, different lineups, adversities, it really has taught me a lot this year. I look forward to carrying it all into the offseason and being able to process it when things slow down and you’re in a bit of a clear mind space.”

On fellow Zag Corey Kispert

Suggs was thrilled to see former GU teammate Corey Kispert get traded from the Washington Wizards to the Atlanta Hawks in January. As of Thursday, the Hawks (45-35) are in fifth place in the East with two games remaining. Kispert will get his first taste of the NBA postseason for Atlanta, which has secured at least a place in the play-in tourney.

“I was happy for Corey. He came up to me when he got to Atlanta and got to see him a couple times. He’s just such a winner, man, a smart basketball player,” Suggs said.

“Sometimes you just need a change of scenery and that’s part of the business. It’s different and unique, especially when you’re at a program for four years. You’re at the same school, the same high school and the same team since you came into the league. We’ve had good conversations. We just talked the other day. He’s doing well.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.