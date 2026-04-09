Here’s how to watch the Mariners’ free ‘over-the-air’ games this season

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Mariners will debut their first “over-the-air” telecasts on Friday when they open a four-game series against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.

It’s part of a 10-game package – all Friday home games – that Seattle station King 5 outbid other local outlets to cover and carry this season.

Fans, who have chosen not to pay for cable or a Mariners streaming package, will be able to watch the game on their local NBC affiliate. Yes, baseball will be on free TV, but in a limited fashion.

Spokane stations KREM and KSKN will carry the games.

“We are continually looking for ways to assure Mariners baseball is accessible to as many fans as possible,” said Gregg Greene, Mariners senior vice president of marketing and communications, in a news release. “Through our partnership with KING TV and affiliate stations across our region, we’re proud to expand access to our games for more than 4 million households.

“So far in 2026, Mariners baseball is being viewed by more fans, in more ways, than ever before. Fans can now watch our games on cable, satellite and internet TV providers (Xfinity, DIRECTV, Fubo, Spectrum and more) as well as streaming.”

To be clear, there is no broadcast exclusivity for this game, meaning fans who watch games through Mariners TV on their cable system or fans who have chosen to use the Mariners.TV streaming package can still watch it on their normal platform as usual.

The Mariners announced the list of broadcast affiliates that will be carrying the over-the-air games in their regional television footprint.

Washington

Seattle/Tacoma – KING

Spokane – KREM or KSKN

Yakima/Tri-Cities – KAPP or KVEW

Montana

Billings – KULR

Missoula – KTMF

Butte/Bozeman – KYWB

Great Falls – KFBB

Helena – KHBB

Alaska

Anchorage – KTUU or KAUU

Fairbanks – KXEX

Juneau – KUBD or KYEX

Hawaiʻi

Honolulu – KGMB or KHNL

Oregon

Portland – KGW

Eugene – KLSR or KEVU

Idaho

Idaho Falls/Pocatello – KIFI

Twin Falls – KTFT

Here’s the tentative schedule for the over-the-air broadcasts: