Here’s how to watch the Mariners’ free ‘over-the-air’ games this season
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Mariners will debut their first “over-the-air” telecasts on Friday when they open a four-game series against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
It’s part of a 10-game package – all Friday home games – that Seattle station King 5 outbid other local outlets to cover and carry this season.
Fans, who have chosen not to pay for cable or a Mariners streaming package, will be able to watch the game on their local NBC affiliate. Yes, baseball will be on free TV, but in a limited fashion.
Spokane stations KREM and KSKN will carry the games.
“We are continually looking for ways to assure Mariners baseball is accessible to as many fans as possible,” said Gregg Greene, Mariners senior vice president of marketing and communications, in a news release. “Through our partnership with KING TV and affiliate stations across our region, we’re proud to expand access to our games for more than 4 million households.
“So far in 2026, Mariners baseball is being viewed by more fans, in more ways, than ever before. Fans can now watch our games on cable, satellite and internet TV providers (Xfinity, DIRECTV, Fubo, Spectrum and more) as well as streaming.”
To be clear, there is no broadcast exclusivity for this game, meaning fans who watch games through Mariners TV on their cable system or fans who have chosen to use the Mariners.TV streaming package can still watch it on their normal platform as usual.
The Mariners announced the list of broadcast affiliates that will be carrying the over-the-air games in their regional television footprint.
Washington
- Seattle/Tacoma – KING
- Spokane – KREM or KSKN
- Yakima/Tri-Cities – KAPP or KVEW
Montana
- Billings – KULR
- Missoula – KTMF
- Butte/Bozeman – KYWB
- Great Falls – KFBB
- Helena – KHBB
Alaska
- Anchorage – KTUU or KAUU
- Fairbanks – KXEX
- Juneau – KUBD or KYEX
Hawaiʻi
- Honolulu – KGMB or KHNL
Oregon
- Portland – KGW
- Eugene – KLSR or KEVU
Idaho
- Idaho Falls/Pocatello – KIFI
- Twin Falls – KTFT
Here’s the tentative schedule for the over-the-air broadcasts:
- April 10 – 6:40 p.m. vs. Houston Astros
- April 17 – 6:40 p.m. vs. Texas Rangers
- May 15 – 6:40 p.m. vs. San Diego Padres
- May 29 – 7:10 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- June 19 – 7:10 p.m. vs. Boston Red Sox
- July 3 – 7:10 p.m. vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- July 17 – 7:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants
- July 31 – 7:10 p.m. vs. Minnesota Twins
- August 7 – 7:10 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- August 21 – 7:10 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs