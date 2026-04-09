Music artist Tommy Emmanuel makes Spokane stop Tuesday as part of ‘Living in the Light Tour’

From staff reports

There isn’t much Tommy Emmanuel has not accomplished in the world of guitar.

By the age of 6, Emmanuel – who will be in Spokane Tuesday as part of his “Living in the Light Tour” – was playing guitar with his family band in New South Wales, Australia. Through the 1970s and most of the ‘80s, he was a well-known guitarist working and touring with a wide array of bands throughout the country.

After focusing on his solo work, Emmanuel’s true musical diversity and range of skill found him in another echelon of guitar virtuosity. His talent became recognized on a global scale, resulting in playing venues like the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall with songs such as “Angelina,” “Tapestry,” and “Smokey Mountain Lullaby” with one of his lifelong heroes Chet Atkins.

In his native Australia, Emmanuel performed before a televised audience of nearly three billion viewers during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He has also toured the world with legends like Eric Clapton and John Denver while collaborating with other renowned artists such as Les Paul, Joe Walsh, Jason Isbell and Billy Strings.

Known for recording tracks in a single take, Emmanuel recorded his latest record, 2025’s “Living in the Light,” in just four days.

Emmanuel will take to the stage Tuesday at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox Theater. Tickets can be purchased through the venue website and start at $41.25.