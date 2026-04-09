North Idaho Catholic Camp reopens to offer high schoolers ‘something real’

By Lisa Ormond FāVS News

This summer, the Inland Northwest is on track to once again have a Catholic camp for youth thanks to the committed and growing partnership between the Diocese of Boise and Communio CDA, an apostolate organization based in Coeur d’Alene.

In southern Idaho, there have traditionally been two Diocesan summer camps offered but not in the Inland Northwest until now. In years past, a local Catholic nonprofit group had filled this gap.

“It was time to bring this back. It was God’s providence,” said Jason Chavez, founder of Communio CDA, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring, uniting and discipling Catholics across North Idaho. He is also the campus minister at Holy Family Catholic School in Coeur d’Alene and father of four children.

“The youth are not the future of the church. They are the church now, and these young people are not passive or disengaged,” Chavez said. “I have seen this with my own eyes, and they are filled with a deep desire and passion for our Lord.”







The North Idaho Catholic Camp will take place Aug. 9-13 in Newport, Washington, at Camp Bear Paw where 135 acres of wooded land along the Pend Oreille River will provide the backdrop for the week. The camp’s theme is “Awakened: Encounter Something Real.”

“It is a place for encounter, for identity, for formation and for young people to experience the living presence of God in a real and lasting way,” Chavez said.

Committed, experienced partners

Chavez said he and his core planning team will welcome approximately 100 ninth- through 12th-graders to this spiritual adventure of hiking, swimming, campfires, sacraments and high-energy activities like ziplining, rock climbing and a ropes course.

Carlos Gonzalez is one of Chavez’s core team members organizing the camp. He is a St. Pius X parish youth minister and a high school math teacher for at-risk youth.

“I’m excited about this camp,” he said. “As a high school formation leader, I love to see the youth engaging with Jesus. My goal is to facilitate that through intentional encounters.”

In addition, he suggested the mid-August rollout is a bonus in terms of its programming.

“One of the best things about the camp is its timing,” Gonzalez said. “Many of our youth will have the opportunity to have this experience and go straight into school with intentionally-made Emmaus partners and new tools to continue their relationship with Jesus.”







Strong alliance

Chavez said joining hands and strengths with the Diocesan Office of Youth and Young Adult Evangelization has given rise to much more than the camp itself for youth and the regional church body.

“We are blessed to have this partnership with Andrew Furphy of the diocese. It is a relationship that has grown into a true brotherhood in mission,” Chavez said. “There has been a growing spirit of unity, collaboration and communion between us and many faithful here in North Idaho.”

Furphy agreed and praised the bonds which are yielding positive outcomes.

“It has been a privilege to get to know these team members in the North Idaho region these past few years,” he said. “It is a great opportunity to bring together everything we have learned and put it in service to make it more accessible to everyone in our diocese.”

St. Thomas the Apostle parishioner Louis Zember, a member of Chavez’s core team and a 15-year Catholic youth minister, said growing closer to Jesus surrounded by natural beauty, friendly peers and the sacraments is a “successful formula” for engagement and speaks to this next generation of believers.

“Getting them outdoors in the Lord’s creation with Christian music, campfires and with like-minded Catholic high schoolers will result in creating new friends bonded in Christ Jesus through their experience.”

Camp cost is $450, which covers all activities, lodging, meals and trained staff. Online registration is through the Diocese of Boise and is expected to be live soon. Organizers are seeking volunteers and donations, especially to help defray the cost of the camp for families.

Blessed path forward

From where Chavez sits, he knows timing is everything when it comes to a person’s faith formation.

“This is not a moment to hesitate; this is a moment to respond,” he said.

“Our hope is that this camp becomes a lasting legacy in North Idaho for years to come,” Chavez said. “We cannot fully see all that God has prepared but we trust that He is building something far greater than we can imagine.”

This story was written in partnership with FāVS News, a nonprofit newsroom covering faith and values in the Inland Northwest.