People’s Pharmacy: Can testosterone help prevent bone loss in women?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. My poor daughter has been suffering ever since menopause. Her muscles are weak, and she feels tired, but she can’t sleep, and she has brain fog. I’m glad her doctor will be testing her hormone levels. If her testosterone is low, he is likely to prescribe this hormone.

It seems to me that supplemental testosterone adjusted to her needs might be helpful and could also reduce the risk of osteoporosis in the future. It’s too late for me, sadly. Am I mistaken?

A. We applaud the decision to monitor your daughter’s hormone levels. Low levels of estrogen and testosterone are associated with weaker bones in both men and women (Scientific Reports, March 25, 2023).

There is a surprising lack of clinical research on testosterone for osteoporosis prevention. One small study reported that testosterone pellet therapy improved bone density in the spine and hip (Journal of Clinical Densitometry, July-Sept. 2023). Another clinical trial found that combining testosterone with estrogen was better than estrogen alone for improving bone density in the hip and spine (Maturitas, April 1995).

Q. I am a competitive golfer who has developed lower back facet joint arthritis, which creates symptoms of butt pain when golfing. I tried different treatments, and diclofenac seems to work the best to reduce my pain and allow me to swing.

My blood pressure has always been in the 118/68 range, within a few points. Since taking diclofenac only on the weekends for approximately six months, my BP has shot up to 137/79. I haven’t changed my activity levels. Is there anything I can do to reverse this trend? Would anything else provide the same relief as diclofenac?

A. Staying active is one of the best things you can do to keep the arthritis in your back from getting worse. If you have not tried physical therapy, you might ask your doctor for a referral. That can frequently be helpful.

Most nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as celecoxib, ibuprofen, meloxicam or naproxen are likely to raise your blood pressure just as diclofenac has. Even topical diclofenac (Voltaren Gel) can cause problems for some people.

There are a number of dietary supplements that have anti-inflammatory activity. They range from boswellia and curcumin to Pycnogenol and stinging nettle. Our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis” explains these and many other options for pain relief. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Some physicians recommend platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or hyaluronic acid injections (StatPearls, March 27, 2025) for this type of arthritis.

Q. Years ago, I started using a neti pot to treat nasal congestion. Then I switched to a NeilMed rinse for ease of use, especially while traveling. I use NeilMed packets and distilled water to mix up the rinse solution.

I usually rinse in the morning. NasalCrom nasal spray also helps keep my nose clear during the night.

A. There is evidence to support regular nasal irrigation for easing symptoms of allergic rhinitis (American Journal of Translational Research, July 15, 2025). A neti pot looks a little like Aladdin’s lamp. People pour a sterile saline solution in one nostril to flush out allergens and mucus. NeilMed relies on a squeeze bottle to do much the same thing.

NasalCrom (cromolyn sodium) stabilizes mast cells in the nose. This prevents histamine release and consequent congestion. Both strategies can be quite helpful for a stuffy nose due to allergies.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 300 W. 57th Street, 41st Floor, New York, NY 10019, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”