Playing Tina Turner in jukebox musical reminds actor Darilyn Burtley to shine bright

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Though it will be her first time in Spokane, and in Washington, save for a layover at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Darilyn Burtley won’t be spending too much time exploring the city when “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” stops by the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday and Sunday.

Instead, Burtley will be sleeping.

A lot.

“Tina” runs for two hours and 40 minutes. Burtley, who stars as Turner, is on stage for two hours and 33 minutes of that runtime. To handle the emotional and physical rollercoaster that is “Tina,” Burtley needs to rest up after a show.

“I would say the most challenging aspect of the show, outside of the physicality, is the emotional weight of it,” she said. “It’s coming back and facing these subjects and giving them authentic emotion every performance. There are no off days. There’s no chance to say, ‘Oh, I don’t feel like it’ or ‘Maybe I’m too tired,’ or ‘Maybe I’m stressed in my real life, and so I can’t get it.’ You’ve got to get back into it, and if that means that all the energy you have for the day is to go on that stage, lay it all out, and then go sleep the rest of the night, that’s the sacrifice that you have to make.”

The jukebox musical follows Turner’s life from her early days growing up in Tennessee and singing in church to her first meeting with Ike Turner (Monty Kane, who also plays Ronnie Turner). It continues as things sour with the abusive Turner and as Tina is signed by Phil Spector (Kyle Channell). There is an overdose and hospitalization, divorce, debt, struggling to make ends meet, roadblocks because of gender, race and age, but, ultimately, Turner’s rise to the top which mirrors the rise of a phoenix from the ashes.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” also stars Katrina Mayditt, India Shelbi Boone, Meghan Dawson, Eva Ruwé, Eleni Kutay, Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Chelsea Nicole Green, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jayden Romé, Ned Way and Richard Yarrell III.

The musical features music and lyrics by Turner and a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

The audition for “Tina” came at a time when Burtley was considering leaving the entertainment industry.

Growing up in Chicago, where she was “spoiled as an artist, as a performer” because of the city’s rich history with jazz, soul and R&B, Burtley sang in church and, as she got older, would participate in “shedding” sessions, or big jam sessions, with other musicians.

“It’s a culture of immense musical improvisation and inspiration,” she said. “Growing up here, you have to try to not be musical. Most of us fail at trying not to be musical. It’s really a gift, especially as someone who’s a professional performer, it’s an invaluable gift to have been born and raised in a place like Chicago.”

After 16 years as a professional performer – between TV, films, stage and as a signed recording artist – Burtley loved her work but began thinking of the return on investment of the time and energy she put into her career.

For all the energy and money she put in, she got the feeling of a job well done after a performance and a lot of missed holidays. During the pandemic, Burtley, like so many other performers, was forced to take a break and figure out what else in life brought her meaning and joy.

She asked herself two questions: “Can I be happy if I’m not performing? Can I walk away without bitterness or regret and choose something else that’s fulfilling?” Burtley found the answers to both questions to be “Yes” so she moved to Utah and began working in the corporate world.

As she became more business savvy, Burtley realized just how much of the entertainment business is the business side of things. With those skills under her belt, she decided to give performing one more try, this time treating herself as the CEO of her own small business.

“I decided I was going to add the business mindset to my performance and give it one more year and see what happened,” she said. “Honestly, that was the best decision I could have made, because a lot of performers think it’s mostly just about being good at your job, and that’s just a fraction of what it takes to be successful.”

This new mindset completely changed the trajectory of her career, she said, and brought the audition for “Tina” into her life. Burtley felt like this role would challenge her in a way no other had while also making use of her full abilities as a performer.

Based on the scenes the “Tina” team chose for her audition, Burtley, who admits this sounds a little delusional, felt like she would get the role.

“I personally felt so connected to the subject matter,” she said. “There are plenty of talented actresses. It wasn’t about talent, it was about the subject matter of those particular scenes that were so specific to experiences that I had in my life that I’m like, ‘I feel like this is God saying, ‘Hey, all the things you’ve experienced were literal preparation for you to play this role.’ ”

So sure was Burtley that she’d get the role that before she even got a callback, she would practice interviewing in the mirror, saying “Hi there! My name is Darilyn Burtley. I play Tina in ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.’ ”

Hey, it’s not delusional if it works.

In preparing for “Tina,” Burtley dove into the script, which she said offers so much context while also “masterfully” leaving certain things up to the imagination or interpretation through nonverbal acting and physicality.

Based on the script, Burtley said it was almost impossible for her to not put herself in the mindset, the mind, the body of Turner and feel like she was living the same experiences, “almost like hypnosis.”

“Even if I had zero skills as an actor, it would still be a good show, because the writing is just good,” she said.

Growing up, having watched “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” – based on Turner’s autobiography “I, Tina” – Burtley thought Turner’s life was trauma-heavy, but through additional research, Burtley has come to learn that while Turner did experience a lot of trauma, that was just one chapter in her life.

Even at her lowest, Burtley said, Turner was still herself.

“There was so much more to her before and after that,” Burtley said. “There was so much joy, so much triumph, so much worth talking about and worth knowing about. I’m so grateful that the book came out, that this musical came out to give people a different perspective and realize that she’s not her trauma. She’s the triumph on the other side of it, and you can be too. You can be the triumph on the other side of your own trauma.”

That’s just one of the many lessons Burtley has taken from her time with “Tina.” Like Turner, there were moments when Burtley felt like she was too big or too loud and was shamed for her confidence, with people seemingly targeting her for shining too bright.

Burtley said those experiences instilled in her a fear of being seen, of being too loud, a fear that people would think she was showing off or a know-it-all for simply doing what she loves to do.

Like Turner pushed back against those who were trying to force her to shrink for their comfort, Burtley has come out of the shadows and stepped fully into playing a titular role.

“I can’t be a shy leading lady and play Tina,” she said. “I have to take it on, and I have to learn how to do so unapologetically, and not play small and not shrink myself to make other people comfortable, and to continue shining bright. If people can’t handle the glare, then let them put on some shades, but continue to shine brightly. That’s something I’ll take with me forever. I’m never going to shrink again.”

She hopes audience members leave with the same transformation and the realization that everyone has a little bit of Tina Turner in them.

“Give yourself permission to be great, give yourself permission to be authentic and to not hold back, regardless of who tells you what you can’t do,” she said. “That’s their limitations. That’s them projecting their issues. That has nothing to do with you and your potential. Be great, no matter who it makes uncomfortable. Even if it makes you uncomfortable, do it anyway. … Never shrink. It doesn’t help anybody. Be as great as you know you’re meant to be.”