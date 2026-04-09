Spokane Symphony ‘Pops 5: America the Beautiful’ will feature vocalist, trumpeter and conductor Byron Stripling

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony will be celebrating the America’s 250th birthday a bit early with the help of musical virtuoso Byron Stripling.

Stripling’s career doesn’t know many bounds. The conductor, vocalist and trumpet player has worked with nearly countless orchestras across the nation and the world, including but certainly not limited to, the National Symphony, Boston Pops, Seattle Symphony, Vancouver Symphony and more.

Stripling has worked with acclaimed bands and artists ranging from the famed Count Basie Orchestra to Whitney Houston and Tony Bennett. His voice and trumpet have also been featured in many scores, commercials, theme songs and the Grammy Awards.

Stripling’s sense of charm and personality will take the Fox Theater audience through the nation’s history of jazz, R&B, blues, gospel and other musical landscapes rooted in American history Saturday. Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased through the venue website.