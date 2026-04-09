House appropriators delay Defense markup plans amid uncertainty

ByPaul M. Krawzak and Aris Folley CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON — House appropriators have pushed back plans to mark up a fiscal 2027 Defense spending bill by about a month because of uncertainty over how to finance a massive surge in Pentagon funding sought by the Trump administration, according to sources familiar with the planning.

A tentative schedule last month called for a subcommittee markup of the Defense bill on May 15, followed by a full-committee markup on May 19. But those markups have been delayed until June 11 and June 24, respectively, under the latest plan, which is still subject to change, sources said.

The punt reflects an understanding that more time will be needed to assess Pentagon funding requirements and how to finance them — tasks made even more complicated by the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

While President Donald Trump unveiled most of his fiscal 2027 budget request on April 3, the Pentagon has delayed a release of its own budget documents until April 21.

National security spending would soar to $1.5 trillion in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, a roughly 42% — or $445 billion — increase from this year’s level, the White House budget shows. But the administration is counting on Republicans to provide most of that increase, or $350 billion, through a filibuster-proof reconciliation bill, outside of the normal appropriations process.

Republicans have yet to settle on a reconciliation agenda, or even — in a reprise of last year’s squabble — whether it should be handled through one bill or two. That uncertainty — and the time required for a cumbersome reconciliation process — could keep appropriators in the dark for a while on how much funding would be needed in the regular appropriations bill.

The administration also has yet to submit a widely anticipated request for supplemental war funding, which could further complicate fiscal 2027 plans.

House appropriators also have had to juggle several other markup dates because of a change in the House legislative schedule. Several markups were tentatively slated for the week of May 4, when the House is now scheduled to be in recess. Those markups have been pushed forward to late April in most cases, under the latest plans.