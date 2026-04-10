‘I want to share where I come from’: Spokane’s Tacos El Sol expands into Cheney

Long serving a taste of Mexico City to downtown Spokane customers, Tacos El Sol is now seeking to satisfy Cheney residents’ hankerings for quesabirria, burritos, sopes and more.

The new location at 1204 First St. has been taking orders since Wednesday, but owners plan to celebrate its grand opening Saturday, offering discounts on their three-taco combo meals. The building used to house Birrieria Tijuana and, later, Casa Birria Jalisco.

Speaking in Spanish with his daughter Claudia Escamilla as a translator, co-owner Oscar Escamilla said Tacos El Sol is more “homemade” in style than many other Mexican restaurants in the Inland Northwest. Nearly everything is made from scratch, including the tamales, salsas and tortillas for certain dishes.

“The cooks and whatnot, they really like that. They enjoy it, so they’re always trying to add more things to the menu,” Claudia said.

Today, the Tacos El Sol team includes about 7 family members between its two locations and catering truck, on top of other employees. Such a team has taken nearly two decades to build.

But even before that, Oscar and his wife, Irma Zuniga, packed up their family and moved to the U.S. from Mexico City around 30 years ago to work in agriculture with some family in the southeast Washington town of Dayton.

Their reasoning was “like any other Hispanic or any other immigrant, you know, for a better life – the dream” for himself and his family, Oscar said.

“We arrived here and we liked it,” he said, adding that Claudia and her two brothers went on to grow up in the area.

The family moved to Spokane Valley in 2006. In 2008, Oscar and Zuniga, who co-owns the business embarked on their culinary journey in downtown Spokane from a Tacos El Sol food truck.

Prior to the food truck, her family had experience in the food industry, Claudia said. When they got the opportunity to run the truck, they jumped on it.

“It was something that they were always kinda more around and looking forward to and setting up, and it worked out. It’s been great,” she said.

In 2018, Oscar and Zuniga opened their first brick and mortar at 3422 N. Division. They had thought of coming to Cheney “for a long time,” but only just saw the stars align for it to happen.

“We will do our best so everyone is comfortable and happy with our service,” Zuniga said, adding that the family is “very happy to be here.”

Oscar said that anyone and everyone is welcome to visit. There will be some alcohol available once he finalizes licensing, but he envisions the restaurant as a family friendly establishment.

“In all sincerity, I do this because I love it,” Oscar said. “I want to share where I come from, at least a little piece of it.”