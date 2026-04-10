It’ll be ‘Just Like Paradise’ for concertgoers at David Lee Roth’s Airway Heights show Thursday

From staff reports

David Lee Roth will bring the hits of Van Halen and his own solo career to Airway Heights next week.

After his family relocated from Indiana to California, Roth was a teenager singing solo and with a band called the Red Ball Jets. In 1974, he became the lead singer of a band operating as Mammoth before the name was changed to Van Halen.

By the late 1970s, Van Halen found momentum and was touring with bands like Journey and Black Sabbath. By the early ‘80s, the band had become a global name.

Van Halen found their immense success with diamond-certified records like their self-titled 1978 debut and “1984” as well as classics like “Jump,” “Panama,” “Runnin’ with the Devil” and more.

Roth’s own solo career has also produced multiple platinum records and fan-favorite tracks such as “California Girls” and “Just Like Paradise.”

Roth will perform Thursday at the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino in Airway Heights . Tickets start at $64.81 and can be purchased through AXS.