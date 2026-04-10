Jackson Cox strikes out 8, Spokane Indians bullpen falters in 11-9 loss in Hillsboro | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Jackson Cox grew up in Toutle Lake, Washington, about an hour and a half from Hillsboro, so he had a large contingent of family and friends for his outing Friday against the Hops in their new ballpark.

He didn’t factor in the decision, but he gave his fans plenty to cheer about while he was in the game.

Cox struck out eight over four-plus innings, but the bullpen was shaky and the Spokane Indians lost to the Hillsboro Hops 11-9 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark. The last four innings were played in a steady – sometimes heavy – rain.

All told, Cox allowed four runs – two after left he game – on eight hits and two walks. He threw 84 pitches, 57 for strikes. He recorded eight straight outs via strikeout, including four in the fourth when a wild pitch on a strike three allowed a batter to reach.

The Hops got two runs against Cox in the first, but the Indians tied in the fourth when Kevin Fitzer lined a two-run homer to the opposite field in right for his third round-tripper of the season. Ethan Hedges added an RBI single in the fifth to put the visitors up 3-2.

In the bottom half, Cox allowed a walk and a single and was lifted in favor of reliever Hunter Omlid. With two down and a run in, Modeifi Marte hit a long fly ball to the wall in left, but Max Belyeu misjudged it and it fell for an RBI double to put the Hops up 4-3.

Omlid loaded the bases with one out in the sixth on two singles and a walk. Tyler Hampu took over and Yassel Soler and Brady Counsel delivered RBI singles to make it 6-3.

Hampu called for a trainer and was replaced by Bryson Van Sickle with the bases loaded and two down. Kenny Castillo drove a 2-0 fastball over the head of Robert Calaz in right for a two-run double, then Marte hit a two-run triple to the gap right for a 10-3 lead.

Indians outfielder Jacob Humphrey cut into the deficit in the seventh with a two-run homer to left, his second of the season. They loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and Humphrey walked to force in a run, then Belyeu followed with a two-run single to make it 10-8.

Belyeu stole second and the throw went into center field, allowing another run to score.

Soler doubled off Van Sickle to lead off the bottom of the eighth and after two sacrifices he scored on a single by Marte – his fifth hit of the game.

Hops reliever Sawyer Hawks walked one in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate, but struck out two to record his second save of the season.

The series continues Saturday at 5:03 p.m.