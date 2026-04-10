Jackson Rasmussen, the Big Sky Freshman of the Year last season at Idaho, commits to Oregon State

From staff reports

After becoming a Big Sky standout in his first collegiate season, Jackson Rasmussen is taking his talents to the revamped Pac-12.

The forward, who earned Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year honors last season at Idaho, has committed to Oregon State, according to a report Friday from college hoops insider Jeff Goodman.

Rasmussen entered the transfer portal late last month after an impressive true freshman season at Idaho. He started 35 games and helped the Vandals to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 36 years.

The 6-foot-7 Boise-area product averaged 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 48.6% from the field and showing some touch from distance, shooting 35 of 109 (32.1%) on 3-point attempts. He scored 20 or more points in five games, and was crucial in Idaho’s run through the Big Sky Tournament, averaging 12.5 points over four games and earning All-Tournament recognition.

Rasmussen, who hails from Meridian, Idaho, played his first three prep seasons at Owyhee High before one year at Utah Prep. A three-star prospect, Rasmussen chose his home-state school over an offer from Washington State. Now, he’ll be competing in conference play against the Cougs, along with Gonzaga and his hometown school, Boise State.

Next season, in the reconstructed Pac-12 Conference’s first year, Oregon State will be led by new coach Justin Joyner, who took over recently after the Beavers parted ways with longtime coach Wayne Tinkle, a Ferris High grad.

Rasmussen is one of six Idaho players to reportedly test the transfer waters this offseason, including standout guard Kolton Mitchell – the former Lake City High star who averaged a team-high 13.7 points and 3.8 assists for Idaho last season – and wing Jack Payne, a Boise native who made 54 starts for the Vandals over the past two seasons.