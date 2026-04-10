Texas officials give early OK to revamped social studies curriculum, Bible-infused reading list

By Jessica Ma and Silas Allen Dallas Morning News

DALLAS – The State Board of Education gave preliminary approval to a revamped social studies curriculum focusing on Texas and U.S. history and a Bible-infused reading list on Friday.

The elected 15-member board – where Republicans hold a majority – is overhauling the state’s social studies curriculum, which will deemphasize world history and culture. The framework has seen pushback from parents, students and teachers. During past public comment sessions, critics urged for greater inclusion of people from different cultures, faiths and backgrounds.

The same day, board members gave the formal go-ahead for another controversial proposal: a reading list containing Bible stories. Proponents say the list will help students learn how Christianity influenced the country’s founding. Opponents worry that this list blurs the boundary between teaching about a religion and promoting one.

Roughly 5.5 million children are enrolled in Texas public schools, and both proposals would affect students for years to come.

Fleshing out Texas and U.S.-centric social studies standardsThe board spent earlier this week hashing out the social studies curriculum. On Wednesday and Thursday, conversations ranged from citizenship rights to proper etiquette during the national anthem. Discussions stretched to Friday morning, minutes before the vote.

The portrayal of slavery spurred a heated debate. Board member Staci Childs, a Democrat, proposed an amendment stating that people were held in slavery because they were Black.

Board member Julie Pickren, a Republican, objected, calling the description too reductive and contending that people of Irish and Chinese descent were also enslaved. This notion was disputed by historian Donald Frazier, an expert advising the social studies overhaul. Ultimately, Childs’ amendment was voted down.

Later, Pickren and GOP member Evelyn Brooks took issue with an assertion that the Civil War was fought over slavery. Slavery was one of many causes, Brooks said, alongside tariffs and states’ rights. Frazier said the causes of the war were complex, but slavery was ultimately the central factor.

Multiple efforts were made throughout the week to halt the vote. On Tuesday, dozens of parents, students and teachers rallied against the revamped curriculum, calling for more inclusion. Democratic members of the board also raised concerns over a grant awarded to one of the advisers.

This week, it was revealed that Frazier received $70,000 from Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank. Democratic members urged for an investigation into whether the foundation influenced the rewriting of social studies curriculum.

Before the vote Friday, Tiffany Clark, a Democrat, said, “I would like to oppose (the standards) for concerns around conflict of interest and transparency.”

Critics have raised issues with the way many proposed standards are framed. Students are expected to explain how people, events and ideas originating centuries ago influenced the United States and Texas.

This framework will confuse students by jumping from one era to another within a single lesson, said Meghan Dougherty, a social studies teacher and member of the first working group.

History thinks “about the past on the past’s terms,” she told The Dallas Morning News.

In a 9-5 vote, board members gave an early nod to a reading list containing Bible stories. On Thursday night, a standing committee decided on a list that was significantly pared down by Keven Ellis, a Republican. The recommendation went ahead of the board Friday for the formal adoption.

According to a drafted reading list, first-graders would read the Parable of the Prodigal Son, a biblical story about a son who wastes his inheritance, then is forgiven by his father. They would also learn about texts, such as “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “The Little Engine That Could” and “The Ugly Duckling.”

Alongside “Charlotte’s Web,” third-graders would study the Road to Damascus, which recounts Paul’s conversion from a persecutor of Christians into a follower.

A 2023 state law directed the creation of a statewide reading list with religious literature, including the Old Testament and New Testament. There must be at least one text per grade, and students will evaluate their “impact on history and literature.” Parents can opt their children out of any portion of a course, but students could be tested on these passages on state exams.

Supporters say that including biblical texts is crucial because the United States was founded as a Christian nation – an idea that historians have contested. Critics point out that other major religious texts are not included. They worry that the list violates the First Amendment, which states that public schools cannot advocate for a particular religion.

The final votes for the social studies curriculum and reading list will be at the June meeting. If approved, they would go into effect in 2030.