U.S. government pitches gamers a career as air traffic controllers

By Allyson Versprille Bloomberg

Parents have long worried that video gaming corrupts their kids’ brains. Now the U.S. government is proclaiming that all is not lost, and that in fact a lucrative career path awaits as an air-traffic controller.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Department launched a campaign Friday targeting video gamers for the job, which is crucial for keeping the U.S. skies safe. On average air traffic controllers handle about 45,000 flights per day.

In a video that opens with the Xbox One logo and then quickly transitions to flashing graphics from favorite games paired with hard techno beats, the government tells gamers they have been training to be controllers all along. The tag line: “It’s not a Game. It’s a Career.”

And not only is it an important job – it’s also one that will make the viewer “a lot of money,” according to the video, which touts average annual salaries of $155,000 after three years.

It is an unconventional recruitment tactic, especially for the U.S. government, which is steeped in bureaucracy. But according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, that’s the point.

“To reach the next generation of air traffic controllers, we need to adapt,” Duffy said in a release Friday.

The U.S. has long been trying to address a shortage of air traffic controllers. Attrition, the COVID-19 pandemic and government shutdowns have all contributed to the numbers eroding over time.

According to the government, there are almost 11,000 fully certified controllers in service. That is still more than 3,000 short of targeted staffing levels.

To close the gap, the Trump administration has already announced other changes, including a slate of new bonuses and incentives to reward new hires and entice controllers eligible for retirement to stay on longer.

The FAA and Transportation Department said in their latest announcement that several controllers claimed gaming helped them hone skills they found helpful in their jobs, such as quick thinking, staying focused and managing complex situations.

Duffy has said he wants to reduce the washout rate at the air traffic control training academy in Oklahoma City, which currently sits around 30%, and that the key is getting the right people through the door.

If intense gaming is part of the answer, then there is hope yet for those hand-wringing parents.