With Vera Gunaydin, Paige Lofing in portal, Gonzaga has two spots to fill | Women’s basketball

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

It became official Monday that the Gonzaga women’s basketball team saw two players put their names in the portal – senior guard Vera Gunaydin, who redshirted this year, and freshman guard Paige Lofing of Billings, Montana.

Gunaydin was expected to enter the portal. She wants to play somewhere with an ultimate goal of playing professionally overseas.

Lofing’s decision was unexpected. She played in 27 of 34 games, and averaged 6.6 minutes. She hit a deep 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to send Gonzaga’s first game against Oregon State to overtime. She scored a career-high 17 points in a win at Washington State.

Gonzaga now has two positions to fill in the portal. The Zags are expected to fill one of the m with a taller, athletic point guard. With five guards and six forwards following the addition of incoming freshman Abby Lusk, the Zags could add more depth at forward.

Washington State lost two players to the transfer portal.

Sophomore guard Marta Alsina and redshirt freshman forward Keandra Koorits are leaving Pullman.

Alsina played in 32 of 34 games, starting three times. She averaged 17.4 minutes a game, scoring 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Koorits played in 34 games, starting twice. She averaged 17.6 minutes a game, scoring 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds.

WSU coach Kamie Ethridge has at least two scholarships to fill in the portal.