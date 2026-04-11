Ask the doctors: Carry the essentials in a vacation first aid kit

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My son’s family is taking their first road trip vacation this summer. I want to pack up a first aid kit for them and could use your advice. It’s him and his wife and two boys, 12 and 14. They will be doing tourist stuff, plus stops for hiking and swimming. What are the must-haves?

Dear Reader: It takes a lot of planning to get ready for a road trip vacation – especially when traveling with kids! We’re sure your first aid kit gift will be well-received. The ideal first aid kit for this type of trip can handle a wide range of day-to-day medical situations. It’s also important that it doesn’t take up valuable a lot of space.

First, the family should bring any prescription medications they take. They should carry these in their original containers. Prescription containers include important information such as dosage, physician and pharmacy information. These should be packed together in a sturdy, waterproof bag or case. The Red Cross recommends making copies of all prescriptions so if you run out, or they get lost or damaged, refills are easier.

A medical alert bracelet for anyone with a chronic condition, such as diabetes or asthma, is also a smart precaution. Backup pairs of prescription glasses or contacts can come in handy. If someone has a severe allergy, it is recommended to travel with at least two epinephrine auto-injectors.

We can expect a family to deal with scrapes, cuts, sprains, fever, headaches or tummy troubles in any given week. When it’s summer, add in sunburn, bug bites and, in some locations, poison oak or poison ivy. For pain and headache, you’ll want over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications in the age-appropriate dosages. Keep these in their original packages as well.

Scrapes and cuts call for gauze pads, an assortment of adhesive bandages, saline packets to clean wounds and antibiotic ointment. Include elastic wraps for muscle sprains or strains. Antihistamines can help ease allergy symptoms and the itching of a healing sunburn.

Age-appropriate nausea meds, antacids and antidiarrhea meds are a good idea. – a week or two of eating out can have unexpected consequences. If you know the family’s preferences in sunscreen, include a generous supply. If they will travel in buggy areas, bug repellent to fend off bites, calamine lotion for rash and low-dose topical corticosteroids for localized itch will be helpful.

Round out the kit with a few equipment staples like a digital thermometer and a small pair of round-tipped scissors. Tweezers, instant cold packs and disposable gloves would also be good. A small first aid booklet might also be useful. For peace of mind, print a list of urgent care centers along the vacation route that take the family’s insurance.

Remind the parents that the first aid kit, and particularly the medications, must be protected from extreme heat and cold. You’re giving a thoughtful and useful gift that – fingers crossed – will barely be opened.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.