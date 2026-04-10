Bill Cosby wants new trial after he’s ordered to pay $60 million in sex assault case

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby reportedly wants a civil case in which he was ordered to pay nearly $60 million in damages to a woman who accused him of sexual assault to be reconsidered.

The 88-year-old sexual predator, who’s been accused of abusing dozens of women, was found responsible last month for drugging and raping Donna Motsinger in 1972.

Cosby’s attorneys are challenging the amount of money a jury ordered the former “The Cosby Show” star to pay, according to TMZ.

His lawyers reportedly filed court papers Thursday asking for a new trial. The filing takes issue with several aspects of the case, including the claim that Motsinger’s testimony merits $19.25 million in compensatory damages.

Cosby’s accuser was a waitress who said she was left incapacitated by pills and wine after attending one of the comic’s shows in Los Angeles. He denies assaulting anyone, but didn’t testify in that case, according to The New York Times.

Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad,” was convicted of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in a 2018 case that was overturned in 2021. A Pennsylvania court ruled that he was denied a fair trial because prosecutors had previously agreed not to charge him.

Many of the crimes of which Cosby was accused long after the fact fall outside the statute of limitations. Civil cases are held to different standards.

Paying Motsinger would drain nearly half of Cosby’s wealth, according to RadarOnline.