Central Valley great Lexie Hull announces return to the Indiana Fever

From staff reports

Lexie Hull, the Central Valley High legend and a key player for the Indiana Fever, is staying with the WNBA franchise that drafted her four years ago.

Hull posted a TikTok on Saturday, alongside close friend and Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, announcing in a lip-sync video “she’s baaack” with Indiana. A restricted free agent, Hull is signing an unspecified multiyear deal to return to the Fever, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-1 guard played her first four seasons with the Fever, who selected Hull with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. She started 30 of 44 games last year, bringing her WNBA totals to 134 games and 70 starts. According to ESPN, Hull weighed several options in free agency but opted to return to Indiana to keep the team’s core together.

Hull is best known for her relentless effort, her defensive intensity and hustle plays that don’t always translate to the stat sheet. But she set career highs in 2025 with averages of 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals, helping the Fever to the WNBA semifinals despite the team’s bad luck with injuries – Clark was limited to just 13 games due to injury.

A “3-and-D” player, Hull has also been a capable shooter from distance over the past two years, hitting 40% of her 3-point attempts. For her career, Hull averages 5.5 points, three rebounds, 1.2 assists and about one steal per game. She finished fifth in WNBA Sixth Player of the Year voting in 2024.

Hull has also played for Rose Basketball Club of the Unrivaled league over the past two years. The team won the inaugural Unrivaled championship in 2025.

The 26-year-old Hull starred at Central Valley from 2014-18, alongside her twin sister, Lacie. The two guided the Bears to two 4A state championships and the GEICO Nationals title as seniors. Lexie Hull was a three-time 4A Player of the Year and a five-star recruit. The Hull sisters went on to play at Stanford, helping the Cardinal claim the 2021 national championship. Lexie Hull was a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree.