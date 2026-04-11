Scottie Scheffler flirts with Masters course record in blazing third-round charge | notebook

From wire services

Amid Scottie Scheffler’s chase for his third Masters win, the golfer flirted with another feat in the third round Saturday.

Scheffler shot a 7-under 65, falling just two strokes short of the course record set by Nick Price (1986) and Greg Norman (1996) at Augusta National. The round tied tournament leader Rory McIlroy for the best round at Augusta so far this year.

Scheffler had a rough second round, shooting a 2-over 74 on Friday, but bounced back to surge up the leaderboard Saturday with a blazing start. He eagled the par-5 second hole and proceeded to make par on the next four holes. The 29-year-old then finished the front nine with three straight birdies to jump into the top five and make the turn at 31.

Scheffler birdied again on the par-4 11th hole but began to lose momentum as he continued with the back nine. His approach on the par-5 15th sailed long, and a subsequent birdie putt from just off the green rolled within a few inches of the cup, forcing him to settle for par. A birdie on the par-3 16th followed to put the course record within reach once again, but Scheffler’s magic ran out after that with a pair of pars to close out the round.

Scheffler said he thought he was “really, really close” to an even better round.

“It wasn’t maybe that bad,” he said, “but it definitely could have been lower. But like I said, I did what I needed to do. Went out and executed to give myself some opportunities, and more of that tomorrow, and I think I’ll be in a good spot.”

He said starting the round earlier in the day was to his advantage.

“Today definitely going out early, I was able to get some softer bounces,” he said. “… By the time we got to 10, it started to firm up, and I would imagine they would continue to get firmer as the day goes on, because the sun is out, and there’s not too much wind.”

Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 and 2024 and entered this year’s tournament as a favorite to win again. However, McIlroy, the reigning champion, has been tough to keep up with after the Irishman shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday and a 7-under 65 with nine birdies Friday.

Scheffler’s best round before Saturday was a 66 in 2024, and his previous best third round was a 71, which he has shot four times.

Lowry sinks first Masters hole-in-one since 2022

Shane Lowry pulled himself into the thick of Masters contention Saturday in the most thrilling way possible: with a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole, making Lowry the first golfer in Masters history to record multiple aces at the historic tournament.

The hole-in-one was the first at the Masters since Stewart Cink in 2022 on the 16th hole. Lowry became the seventh golfer to ace the sixth hole in tournament history, a feat most recently accomplished by Corey Conners in 2021.

Lowry’s masterful shot moved him into a tie for second place with a score of 8 under.

The Irishman celebrated the shot with a hug with his friend Tommy Fleetwood as the pair continues to chase Rory McIlroy.

Lowry has become this generation’s king of the ace, previously holing Augusta National’s iconic No. 16 in 2016 in just his second Masters. Then, he had another ace on TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole in 2022 and repeated the feat in January 2025 at Pebble Beach, holing out on the ocean-lined No. 7, a hole that’s undoubtedly the most famous par 3 on the West Coast.

Just for good measure, Lowry added another ace two weeks ago on No. 2 at Houston’s Memorial Park.

But his ace Saturday truly solidifies that Lowry is the most famous hole-out king in golf. Especially considering that on Thursday, he holed out for eagle with a wedge into 13. All Lowry needs is one more ace on hole 12 to claim supremacy over all of Augusta’s par 3s and conquer every famous par 3 in golf.

Lowry entered Saturday 5 under par after shooting a 70 on Thursday and a 69 on Friday. His Saturday ace came four holes after he birdied the second hole.