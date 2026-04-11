‘Wherever they need me’: Gonzaga’s lone signee Abby Lusk brings a unique versatility

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Abby Lusk is in a class by herself. Literally.

The Pocatello, Idaho, native is the lone signee in the Gonzaga women’s basketball 2026 class. That’s understandable considering the Zags initially expected to return 11 of 12 players.

In her final high school season, the versatile 6-foot-2 Lusk switched positions from power forward to point guard.

She was Pocatello High’s tallest player, but coach Sunny Evan had a dire need when the player she planned to start at point guard was lost before the season.

Lusk led Pocatello to its first state championship two years ago. Four starters graduated, leaving her as the lone returner.

Consequently, Pocatello had a hole to fill at point guard and in leadership. Evans found her answer by turning to Lusk.

“It wasn’t our plan but we had to turn to Abby to play point,” Evans said. “We still found ways to dive her into the post because we had to take advantage of what she could do down there. But we had to have her ball handling, for sure.”

It was Lusk’s versatility that attracted interest from Gonzaga. Lusk also fielded offers from Texas Tech of the Big 12 Conference and Big Sky power Montana State .

Texas Tech tied for fourth in the Big 12, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament and finishing 26-8 overall.

Lusk knew that by choosing Gonzaga she was stepping into a program with plenty of talented returners. That didn’t deter her.

“It was really just a good feeling as soon as I got there for my visit,” Lusk said. “It was family. I just love the area and the people there were super great.”

Lusk could provide front-court depth for the Zags. But it’s also likely Gonzaga will try to extend her to the wing to take advantage of her ability to score at all three levels.

“I’ll play wherever they need me,” Lusk said. “I know there’s a pretty strong class above me and they’re going to be such good mentors. But wherever I fit in, I’m going to try to do what I can.”

Lusk, a four-year starter at Pocatello, finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 1,562 points. She averaged 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.4 assists as a junior and followed it up by averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks as a senior.

Lusk also led Pocatello to a second straight state title. But Evans said it was her leadership that proved most valuable.

“All the kids we graduated last year, Abby had played with since second grade,” Evans said. “Then all of a sudden they were gone. This year the team had to grow up around her. Abby could have checked out early after we won a state championship last year. But to her credit she stuck with it.”

Both state championships were special in their own right for Lusk.

“The first one you’ll never forget,” Lusk said. “The second one was less expected. So that makes it special.”

Lusk was a two-sport standout. A three-year starter at outside hitter in volleyball, she set the school record for kills (1,496). She even attracted recruiting interest from Division I schools until she made it clear basketball was her sport.

Lusk was named the Class 5A Player of the Year in basketball two seasons in a row.

Evans watched a number of Gonzaga games this season. She sees Lusk fitting in well with the Zags.

“She can do so many things,” Evans said. “She’s got length and she can stretch a defense. Gonzaga runs a lot of high-low stuff and we did that. Gonzaga likes to use the pick-and-roll and Abby does that. I think she’ll be able to step right in and pick up on their concepts really quickly.”

Evans is a stickler for defense. Lusk was named the 5A defensive player of the year two years ago.

“I’ve seen her growth for four years now and I’ve watched the work she’s put in,” Evans said. “She’s getting faster and stronger. She has a lot of room to grow and Gonzaga will do all the right things to make her a better player. She’s not afraid of work.”

Her final high school season was barely completed when she jumped headlong into strength and conditioning work. She also shoots as often as possible, working on 3-point shooting and mid-range shots.

Lusk already has a connection with Gonzaga. When she was a freshman at Pocatello, she played against district and cross-town rival Century, which was led by Gonzaga senior-to-be Taylor Smith.

Smith, a 6-2 forward, started this year for Gonzaga after transferring from Weber State.

Lusk said her father and Smith’s father are friends.

Lusk shares another characteristic with most Gonzaga players. She’s a standout in the classroom. She’s graduating high school with a 4.0 grade-point average.

The other thing that sold Lusk on Gonzaga was its law school. Lusk wants to be an attorney.

The plan now is for her to continue offseason training and move to Spokane in late June.

“I’m looking forward to making the best out of my first year,” Lusk said. “I’m just going to keep pushing and figuring out a way to play. Just kind of be a sponge with all the information that I’m going to get fed. This is a super fun opportunity that I’ve been looking forward to for years.”