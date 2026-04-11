You can make a frame for your favorite artwork (Yes, really.)

By Tim Heffernan New York Times

Most of us have a piece of art or two that would look great in a frame but won’t fit in the standard sizes you’ll find at a craft store or interior design shop – or Target.

I’ve got a piece like that, and it put me in mind of a project I’ve wanted to tackle for a while: resizing a frame to fit it.

You can find nice used picture frames for a few dollars at secondhand stores, and the range of styles is often better than what you’ll find at most framing stores.

Because resizing is a matter of measuring out and making accurate saw cuts, this project can be a low-stakes way to practice woodworking skills that you’ll find useful for any number of DIY jobs. (Off the top of my head: Framing out a wall, fitting baseboards, bracing a garden gate, or building simple shelves.) So let’s see if we can figure it out.

For rectangular picture frames, we’ll need to create four sides with 45-degree cuts at each end, in order to wind up with four 90-degree corners. Those cuts also have to be perpendicular to the rails from front to back, so that the finished frame will lie flat.

Finally, the lengths of the rails have to match – two short and two long – or they won’t meet flush and square no matter how precisely our angles are cut.

With its laser guide, built-in angle gauge, and mechanical perfection, an electric miter saw would make all this easy. But I don’t own one, and I wouldn’t expect you to buy one. Besides, a few simple hand tools can produce equally competent work.

Here’s what you’ll need.

The tools

• A traditional miter saw has a stiff blade with a rigid support on its spine. The Japanese version I use, called a dozuki, cuts on the pull stroke, which naturally encourages straight cuts because the blade tautens like a pulled string.

• An angle scribing square or small speed square lets you mark out accurate 45-degree and 90-degree angles.

• A short piece of S4S lumber as a saw guide (oak is a good choice – it’s hard and tough). The faces of S4S lumber are flat, straight, and square to one another, and by guiding the saw with a piece of it clamped to our scribed angle, we’ll create the accurate 45-degree vertical cuts we need. You’ll find S4S in various wood species at most hardware stores, where it’s sold by the foot.

• A piece of inexpensive scrap lumber, like a pine 1 by 6, as a backer for the saw cuts. It will support the full length of the rail, keeping it stable while we saw, and minimize splintering when the saw breaks through.

• A tape measure and a pair of C-clamps to set your rail lengths and hold the rails and saw guide in place while cutting.

• Thickened super glue and a spritz of accelerator let you quickly assemble wood parts. I tried a wood-specific glue and a multipurpose black rubberized glue; the latter worked best.

• A try square is optional, but useful for checking that your cuts are vertical corners are square when dry-fitting and gluing up the frame.

Dismantle the frame

If your frame is still holding a piece of art, lay it on a flat surface with the art side down and proceed through the dismantling steps: Remove the hanging hardware and any other visible hardware, like corner brackets. Cut off the paper backer and carefully pull out the staples or brads that hold the mat in place – a flathead screwdriver and a pair of needlenose pliers will work. Now lift out the artwork and glass, leaving the bare frame.

You may be able to simply snap the bare frame apart at the joints. If not, saw it apart. Precision doesn’t matter here, but make the cuts close to corners, to ensure you have enough intact rail for resizing. Don’t cut right through the corners, though: They may be nailed together, and hitting a nail would dull the saw.

Make your first cut

You don’t need to measure anything for the first cut. Just make it as close as you can to one end of the rail, to ensure you’ll have enough left over to make the second cut, which sets the rail’s final length.

Lay your backing board along one edge of your work surface and clamp the rail to it along the same edge. Leave enough room that the clamp won’t interfere with your square and saw guide.

Measure for the second cut

For the next cut, measure from the inside corner of the rail groove where it meets your fresh saw cut. Mark out the length of your artwork (or of the mat it’s mounted on), plus an eighth of an inch – a little wiggle room will help when you’re setting the artwork in place later. Set your angle square on the mark, scribe a line, align and clamp your saw guide as before, and make the second cut. Note that the angle is set in the opposite direction of the first one: Frame rails are elongated trapezoids, not parallelograms.

Repeat these steps three more times to create your four rails.

Gluing up

Before you apply any glue, dry-fit your rails to make sure everything lines up. The joints should lie flush with one another and the corners should measure 90 degrees. If all looks well, you can begin to glue up. It’ll go in steps, one corner at a time.

Squeeze a bead of super glue onto both surfaces of your first joint. Line the joint up by eye, then press the glued surfaces together and hold them tightly in place for a full minute. Do this with the backs of the rails flat against your work surface, to simplify the aligning and to make sure the completed frame will lie flat against a wall. Finally, spritz the joint with the accelerator. Just a quick puff – half a second is about right.

Leave the glue to harden for a good 10 minutes, then repeat with the three remaining joints. (If you don’t have accelerator, let the glue harden for half an hour.)

Pat yourself on the back: You’ve made your own custom picture frame.

I had planned to go through the rest of the process – cutting a pane of glass, mounting the art, installing the hanging hardware – but I realized midstream that this was several steps too far for one day’s work. That said, installing a bare or matted artwork is pretty self-explanatory, and a framing store will cut you a piece of glass if you need one.

Still, just holding the artwork in the frame gives you an idea of how the finished product will look. I think the frame nicely complements this print, and I’m looking forward to finally displaying it.

Where I live in New Jersey, it’s an unwritten rule that every home must feature a piece of sugary beach art – but there’s no rule that you have to comply in spirit. I await the looks on guests’ faces when they realize that this sunlit idyll is actually 1960s-era propaganda for California’s never-built Bolsa Island Nuclear Power and Desalting Plant – and when I tell them that New Jersey could have had two similar plants of its own.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.