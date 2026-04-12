A Grip on Sports: Rallies are special, though to the team or person giving them up, they are in a different way

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Early to bed and early to rise makes something, something, something … All I know is it made me miss the best comeback of the Mariners’ young season. And wonder what noted Phillies fan Ben Franklin would have thought of it.

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• Of such rallies from another Luis Castillo poor start can rallies from a seasonal poor start be built. But both are problematic.

Castillo is a veteran (good) with a long-term contract (bad) who hasn’t pitched well in two of his three 2026 starts (bad). Against the bullpen-poor Astros, though, it didn’t matter. Mainly because five M’s relievers shut down Houston’s potent offense. And J.P. Crawford had a big hit. The biggest, actually, a line drive to left to score Cole Young with the game-winner.

It actually makes me wish I hadn’t been fast – or, in my case, slow – asleep. Or maybe it wouldn’t have mattered. Being on the road, watching the M’s would have meant fiddling through the modern equivalent of clicking through the dials. Roaming the web for the right stream. With “Back to the Future II” on the hotel’s cable, and accessible with one click, it was just too easy to just sit back after a long day and watch Marty McFly roam around 2015 Mill Valley. In a flying car.

I flew asleep before he fixed it all and was thrown into the past again.

• Rory McIlroy seemed to descend into his past Saturday. The bad past. The past in which he stood on the 10th tee at the 2011 Masters with a lead and proceeded to spray shots all over the hallowed grounds.

That he threw away a record-setting edge on Moving Day instead still gives him a chance today to figure it out and become the fourth golfer to win the tournament in consecutive years.

The Moving Day moniker is not supposed to mean move down, but that’s what McIlory did with his one-over 73 on Saturday. Well, not exactly. He’s still tied for the lead. Will be in today’s final group, along with Cam Young. And that’s where the winner at Augusta National usually comes from these days. But, after holding the largest second-round lead at 12 under, he let everyone back in the hunt.

Young, who won the Players Championship last month. Scottie Burns. Shane Lowry. Jason Day. Justin Rose. And, yes, Scottie Scheffler, whose seven-under 65 moved him to four back of the leaders in his quest to win his third green jacket in even-numbered years.

• Washington State’s new head coach, Kirby Moore, made his coaching bones on the offensive side of the football. His last job? Coordinating Missouri’s offense. So, as he ascended into the top spot, it was crucial he picked the right defensive coordinator.

He did.

Not only does Trent Bray have experience in the role that reaches back years, he also, more recently, held Moore’s job at Oregon State. Which gives him a unique understanding of all the pressures a modern first-time coach faces. If Bray can put together a first-rate defense while easing Moore’s burdens a bit, it’s a big win for the Cougars.

Saturday’s first spring scrimmage indicates Bray and his boss are 1-0. Bray’s defense was, according to the S-R’s Greg Wood’s, outstanding. Dominant. Disruptive. All the good “d” words you want from your D.

In the up-and-down nature of spring, the next time the Cougars get together for about 30 minutes of full contact, as they did Saturday, the offense quite possibly will take the upper hand. But, for one day at least, Moore could witness what a Bray-led defense can do to WSU’s fall opponents. And smile.

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WSU: We linked Greg’s story on the scrimmage above. And here too. … We’ve shared the news former Washington State athletic director Bill Moos has written a memoir about his time in college athletics. We bought a copy of “Crab Creek Chronicles” when it first appeared. And have been making our way through it. Moos will be part of an S-R event about his book on Tuesday night. But before that happens, he talked with Ron Sylvester about the changes that have roiled college athletics recently. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, maybe there was money available for Oregon State football and basketball along. John Canzano delves into what has happened since Scott Barnes was let go. … Washington went 11-on-11 Saturday in its sixth spring practice. … Oregon is working on its special teams this spring. … Injuries take a mental toll as well. … Colorado held its spring game. … UCLA’s players are getting to know their new coach. … Arizona is focused on defensive improvement. … There was a milestone for San Diego State coach Sean Lewis recently. … A few players have stood out for Colorado State this spring.

• In basketball news, recruiting never stopped for the California men, who will be adding the son of Hall of Fame player. … The name is not at well known, but Oregon State is showing signs of life in recruiting. … Oregon’s rebuild began with a transfer portal addition. … Utah is in the middle of its rebuild. … With Randy Bennett in charge, some Arizona State players have decided to leave. … Even Arizona may not be immune to roster churn. And coaching salary bumps as outlined in Tommy Lloyd’s new contract. … San Diego State added a player and lost one. … Utah State just added one. … The Colorado women added a portal transfer. … A former Utah player won a national title with UCLA.

Gonzaga: Yesterday morning we linked Greg Lee’s story concerning a couple transfers leaving Lisa Fortier’s program. In it he mentioned incoming freshman Abby Lusk, the lone high school player the Zags signed. His story on Lusk is in the S-R today.

EWU: As safety McKel Broussard took the field for last season’s opener against Incarnate Word, he figured it would be his last one on a college football field. After all, he had been on a team for seven years. But he broke a thumb that day, the second time that had happened, and he knew his season was already over. Sometime between then and now, he decided he wanted to play once more. The NCAA said OK. He’s back with the Eagles. And back talking with Dan Thompson, who has this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Weber State held its spring game Saturday.

Idaho: Vandals’ head coach Thomas Ford Jr. is in his second year. But in some ways, his team is starting over. As Peter Harriman tells us, Idaho is breaking in two new coordinators this spring, one on each side of the ball.

Preps: Former Central Valley High star Lexie Hull announced Saturday she is signing another deal with Indiana.

Velocity: Another 3-1 victory at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday vaulted Spokane into second place in the USL’s League One standings.

Indians: Spokane earned a 6-3 victory in Hillsboro on Saturday behind Jordy Vargas’ staring start. Dave Nichols has the coverage.

Mariners: Crawford’s hit was a big deal. So was Julio Rodriguez’s first home run. As was the 8-7 victory. … There are still starting pitching candidates in the minors waiting their chance.

Kraken: We knew it was coming. And the news hit Saturday even before Seattle took the ice to face Calgary. For the third consecutive season and fourth in five years since their birth, the Kraken will miss the playoffs. … Hockey is a family sport.

Storm: The roster comings and goings are happening fast as the WNBA races to start its season.

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• My plans for today are simple. Pretty much miss everything. But it’s worth it. It is Kim’s birthday. And we will be together, which is all that matters. Besides, I’ll catch up to Sunday’s sports somehow. Until later …