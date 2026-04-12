At least 1 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Chick-fil-A in New Jersey

By Thao Nguyen USA Today

At least one person is dead, and six others were injured in what authorities described as a mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in New Jersey.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9 p.m. local time on Saturday, at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, New Jersey, ​according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said several masked suspects entered the restaurant, moved behind the counter, and opened fire, reported MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network.

Officers found seven victims at the fast ⁠food restaurant, including one person who was “subsequently pronounced” dead, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release on Sunday. The six other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is ​an active and ongoing investigation,” the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in the news release. “While no arrests have been made at this time, the preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and that there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general ⁠public.”

Authorities encouraged the community to “remain vigilant” and report any information that could ‌help with the investigation to the ‌Union County Prosecutor’s Office or the Union Police Department.

The Union County Crime Stoppers is offering ⁠a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an indictment and conviction, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Union Township is a township in Union County and is ‌a suburb of Newark, located just southwest ‌of the city.

New Jersey community ‘heartbroken and shaken’ by shooting

Union Township Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier said the incident has shaken the community and condemned the act of violence. She added that her office is working closely ⁠with law enforcement partners as the investigation continues, and has asked anyone with ​information to come forward and help authorities.

“Our ⁠community ​is heartbroken and shaken by the tragic act of violence that occurred last night at a local Chick-fil-A,” Guerra-Frazer said. “What should have been an ordinary evening has left families grieving, individuals injured, and our entire Township in shock. On behalf of the Township of Union, ⁠we are keeping all those affected in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

In a statement on X, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport confirmed that local law enforcement is investigating the shooting. The Union ⁠County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.

“I am horrified by the shooting last night in Union Township,” Davenport said on Sunday. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Gun violence has no place in our state, period.”

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she was ⁠briefed on the shooting and her office ‌remains in “close contact” with local officials.

“My thoughts are with those who were ​injured in the ‌shooting, and with their families,” Sherrill said in a statement on X on April 12. “I am ​grateful to our first responders for their swift action and continued efforts to keep the community safe.”

Contributing: Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Thao Nguyen, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect