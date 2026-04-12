Cuba’s President projects defiance in standoff with the U.S.

By Adam B. Ellick and Simon Romero New York Times

President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba on Sunday defiantly blamed his nation’s economic crisis on the United States amid escalating tensions driven by the Trump administration’s crippling energy blockade of the island.

In his first interview on American television, Díaz-Canel told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he was open to dialogue with the United States without conditions, but he rejected any suggestion that he would step down if the United States ordered it. Though the Trump administration has reportedly been seeking to push him out, Díaz-Canel said it has not yet demanded that he step down. The president also said he had not personally spoken to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is playing a lead role in hemispheric affairs.

He said his administration and its people were prepared to fight back against any potential U.S. military intervention. “We’ll defend ourselves, and if we need to die, we’ll die,” he said, adding that Cubans are ready to “give our lives for the revolution.”

Díaz-Canel’s comments reflect how Cuba’s leadership is digging in while the U.S. authorities are focused on the war in Iran. For months the United States has been essentially blockading oil shipments to Cuba, barring nations from supplying it even as Cubans faced increasingly dire consequences. One Russian tanker was allowed through recently, providing at least a temporary lifeline.

The American standoff with Cuba and the war in Iran both reflect the risks of pursuing a Venezuela-style model for coercing adversaries into doing the United States’ bidding. In January, U.S. forces abducted Venezuela’s authoritarian leader, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife in a swift weekend raid. His vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, succeeded him and quickly embraced cooperation with the United States.

Trump, buoyed by his success in Venezuela, may have been expecting a similar result in Cuba. But the island’s communist leadership is thought to be much more cohesive than Maduro’s. While Díaz-Canel projects a public tone of defiance, the Castro family, which has held sway in Cuba for nearly 70 years, has also sought to reassert its authority. Some members of the family have been taking on key negotiating roles or spearheading reforms aimed at improving Cuba’s economy.

In the nearly hourlong interview Sunday, Díaz-Canel drew two firm lines: preserving the current government structure and resisting any suggestion of holding multiparty elections. He also refused to commit to releasing about 1,200 political prisoners. Among those still detained is Maykel Castillo, called Osorbo, who was imprisoned over his activist music.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.