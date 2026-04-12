Letters for Sunday, April 12

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‘Our city, our race’

When I first saw the “Our City, Our Race” billboard to commemorate Bloomsday’s 50th anniversary, I felt compelled to speak up. I called for a boycott on social media until the message was removed – not because it was necessarily malicious, but because I understood how language operates in context. In a moment shaped by heightened deportations and exclusionary rhetoric coming from executive authorities, and in a region long terrorized by white supremacist groups, phrases like this do not land as neutral.

Within roughly a day, the billboard was taken down, as communities of color in Spokane spoke clearly and collectively. Yet, while they were heard, they were also subjected to backlash.

For example, I was told to “go back” to Puerto Rico along with “other illegal races,” that “Jews are going to Jew,” all the while a variety of sexist, homophobic and transphobic attacks were thrown around. Others even evoked white supremacist conspiracy rhetoric such as that of “white erasure.” These were not isolated remarks – they came quickly, confidently and from white people.

It begs the question: If the billboard were truly harmless, why would it evoke a racist and vile backlash? The backlash is part of its meaning. It reveals how easily language about “our city” and “our race” can tap into deeper logics of ownership and exclusion that have long governed the city.

This was never just about a billboard. It was about the conditions that made that message legible – and the reactions it made possible.

Jenaro Abraham

Spokane

Baumgartner criticism didn’t come out of nowhere

The claim that criticism of Rep. Michael Baumgartner is some kind of recent “pile-on” just isn’t true. People in Eastern Washington started speaking out in this forum within days of him taking office, and they’ve kept writing for a reason.

Supporters like to point to money for WSU and rural health care as if Baumgartner personally made it happen. That’s not how federal funding works. Those dollars come through a larger appropriations process involving multiple elected officials, agencies and institutions. He doesn’t get to take all the credit while dodging responsibility for the rest of his record.

And that record is exactly why so many people are frustrated.

People here are paying attention. They see what he says, how he votes, and who he seems most interested in serving. The steady stream of letters isn’t some coordinated campaign. It’s what happens when a representative keeps disappointing the people he was elected to represent.

Eastern Washington deserves better than partisan talking points and self-congratulation. If people are still writing letters months into his term, maybe the problem isn’t the critics.

Maybe the problem is Michael Baumgartner.

Elisanne McCutchen

Spokane

We deserve better

Is Michael Baumgartner truly the person Washington’s Congressional 5th District needs right now to represent us in Congress? He, along with the majority of other GOP colleagues in the House, continue to silently stand by even as Trump once again bulldozed over their congressional authority.

So, here we are submerged in an unauthorized war which had no imminent threat to begin with and with no clear groundwork or exit strategies. We’re all experiencing the fallout with even higher prices, on top of those created by illegal tariffs. As Baumgartner and his cronies in Congress shirk their constitutional responsibilities in order to appease the Oval Office, we all suffer. There’s no Band-Aid thick enough to absorb the long-term effects these unsanctioned actions will continue to manifest.

And, while we still await the full release of the Epstein files, the probable Epstein-Trump-Russia connection remains buried with them. With Pam Bondi gone, her replacement will be more likely to cover it up even deeper.

I just don’t see how continuing this congressman’s kowtowed approach to leadership will be of further long-term benefit to any of us.

Timothy Lape

Spokane Valley