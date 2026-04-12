Spokane Indians comeback stalls in 5-2 loss in finale at Hillsboro | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians couldn’t complete a comeback and fell to the Hillsboro Hops 5-2 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Sunday.

The starting pitchers traded zeros through the first three innings, then the Indians (4-5) manufactured a run in the fourth.

They loaded the bases when Kevin Fitzer singled , Tommy Hopfe walked and with one out Kelvin Hidalgo was hit by a pitch . With two down, the Hops went to the bullpen for Mate Savino, and he walked his first batter, Jacob Hinderleider, to force in a run.

Hillsboro (4-5) broke through against Everett Catlett in the fifth. With one down, Ruben Santana walked and with two down, Slade Caldwell singled to put runners on the corners.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu followed with a triple to plate both, and he scored on a single by Brady Counsell to make it 3-1.

Catlett was lifted after the inning, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He threw 82 pitches, 51 for strikes.

The Hops added two more in the seventh against reliever Hunter Mann. Adrian Rodriguez and Caldwell walked and with two down Yassel Soler singled to center to plate them both.

The Indians made noise in the eighth. Hopfe walked and with one down Hidalgo singled to put runners at the corners. Alan Espinal followed with a ground ball single to right to plate Hopfe and put runners at first and second.

Hinderleider hit it hard, but right at second baseman Wallace Clark for the third out.

They put two on with one out in the ninth, as Max Belyeu and Robert Calaz drew walks, and Hillsboro went to the pen for lefty Rocco Reid. Kevin Fitzer was called out on strikes, then Hopfe struck out swinging to end the game.

The Indians host Vancouver in a six-game series starting Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.