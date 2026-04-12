Winter storm warning blankets parts of California, Sierra Nevada

By Kate Perez USA Today USA Today

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of northern and central California as snowy conditions continue to hit the state, potentially bringing over a foot of additional snow to a region that already saw accumulation this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for some elevated mountain areas, including West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park above 4,500 feet, and the cities of Chester, Blue Canyon and Quincy.

The alert warns of additional snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches above 4,500 feet, with up to 2 feet at the highest peaks, as well as minor snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches down to 4,000 feet. Winds could also gust as high as 45 mph, NWS said.

The warning is set to last through 11 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, with mountain travel highly discouraged as conditions remain slick on the roads, the Sacramento NWS office said.

The potential for additional snowfall comes a day after parts of the state saw multiple inches collect in higher elevations.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, nestled in the Sierra Nevada at Donner Pass, reported early Saturday seeing nearly 8 inches of snow in its area. With the snow described as wet and dense, the lab also predicted between 18 and 36 inches more accumulation over the night of Saturday and throughout Sunday.

The NWS initially launched a winter storm watch alert for the Sierra Nevada mountain range area on Friday, advising of moderate to heavy snowfall over the weekend. The April forecast indicated that certain regions along the Sierra Nevada could receive up to 4 feet of snow and wind gusts as high as 45 mph, according to the NWS.

Northern California also braced for other severe weather this weekend, including potential thunderstorms, brief but heavy rain, erratic winds, hail up to “an inch in diameter,” and a small chance of “weak tornadoes,” USA Today previously reported. Other parts of the state saw thunderstorms, lightning and floods, including in the Sacramento Valley.

Other parts of the United States are expecting a boost in warm weather this upcoming week, including parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, which could see temperatures hit the upper 80s from Tuesday until Thursday.

Kate Perez covers national trends and breaking news for USA Today. You can reach her at kperez@usatodayco.com or on X @katecperez_.

This article originally appeared on USA Today: Winter storm warning blankets parts of California, Sierra Nevada

Reporting by Kate Perez, USA Today

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