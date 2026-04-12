Woman accused of stalking, attacking Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham arrested

By Yvonne Villarreal Los Angeles Times

A 55-year-old woman wanted in California on charges of stalking and assaulting Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Lindsey Buckingham in Santa Monica was arrested Saturday, roughly 2,000 miles away in Fort Wayne, Indiana., The Times confirmed.

Michelle Dick was arrested about 7 p.m. at a hotel in the 3000 block of Goshen Road, about 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis, according to Fort Wayne police.

Dick, who had a history of stalking Buckingham, had a warrant out of California after being accused of dousing the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and vocalist, 76, with an unknown substance as he entered a building in Santa Monica for an appointment earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Buckingham was not injured.

Dick was known to the musician and his family from previous incidents, and in December 2024, after years of alleged harassment, Buckingham was granted a restraining order against her that mandated that she stay at least 100 yards away from him, his wife and his son.

Dick was also ordered not to harass or attempt to make contact with him in any way.

In the petition filing, Buckingham wrote that Dick had loitered around his and his family members’ homes, called repeatedly and left threatening voicemails, and taped a photo collage of herself and Buckingham to his mailbox. The final straw, he said, was when she placed a false emergency call against Buckingham, claiming that she’d heard gunshots inside his home. Police arrived and handcuffed him while they cleared his home.

After this weekend’s arrest, Dick was taken to the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne and was awaiting extradition to California.

____

Times staff writers Richard Winton and Emily St. Martin contributed to this report.