Dear Annie: Retired husband is rewriting house rules

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband retired eight months ago, and ever since then, our home has felt less like a place to relax and more like a company he has decided to manage. After years of leaving early, coming home late and barely noticing whether the bath towels matched, he is suddenly very interested in how everything is done and has strong opinions about all of it. He has started announcing new “house rules.” Shoes may no longer be left by the door. The dishwasher must be run only at night. Lunch should not be eaten in the den. The mail must be opened right away. Even the dog seems exhausted.

At first, I tried to laugh it off. I told myself he was adjusting to retirement, missing structure and trying to feel useful. But the novelty has worn off, and what is left is a husband who questions how I fold laundry, reorganizes drawers I have used perfectly well for 20 years and acts as if the household has been one long, unmanaged mess waiting for his arrival.

I know retirement is a major life change, and I do want to be compassionate. But I am beginning to feel crowded, criticized and strangely like a junior employee in my own home. I love this man, but I do not love being micromanaged by someone who just discovered where we keep the potholders.

How can I tell him that retirement may change his schedule, but it does not make him head of household operations? – Not Reporting to Management

Dear Reporting: Retirement can make some people feel unmoored, and your husband may be trying to replace a work title with a household one. The trouble is, marriage is a partnership, not a promotion.

Tell him kindly but plainly that you are glad he is home, but you do not need a supervisor. He may need new purpose, new hobbies or a few lunches with other retired people, but he does not need to run the dishwasher like a board meeting.

A little honesty now can save a lot of resentment later. Home should feel like home to both of you, not like one of you is always being called into the office.

Dear Annie: I work in homeowner association management, so I have seen my share of neighbor disputes. One situation from years ago has always stayed with me. A mother in a condo association had teenage sons who turned their unit into the unofficial neighborhood hangout. On weekends, groups of kids would gather there, music would blare, voices would carry into the parking lot, car doors would slam and laughter would echo well into the evening. At first, the complaints came in anonymously, with no one willing to leave a name or even clearly identify the unit, which made it difficult to step in.

Once I figured out where the problem was coming from, I reached out to the mother. To my surprise, she was very reasonable. We talked about the complaints and worked together on a few practical changes, including keeping windows closed, moving gatherings away from the shared walls and setting firmer limits on how late the boys could have friends over. It took a little effort, but it worked, and the complaints stopped.

What is the best way to handle a neighbor situation like this without turning it into an all-out feud? How do you protect your peace and quiet while still being fair? – Seeking Peace Next Door

Dear Seeking: Neighbor troubles have a way of getting under your skin because home is supposed to be the place where you exhale. The best first step is the simplest one: talk kindly and directly before resentment does the talking for you.

Most people respond better to “I wanted to mention this because it’s been hard on us” than to a full courtroom opening statement. You are not asking for perfection, just consideration.

A calm conversation can save a lot of misery. And if that fails, then you bring in the rules. Good fences may make good neighbors, but good manners help first.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.