Former Washington State star Charlisse Leger-Walker selected 18th overall by Connecticut Sun | WNBA draft

From staff reports

NEW YORK – Eight days after winning the NCAA championship, Charlisse Leger-Walker was the sixth UCLA player taken in the WNBA draft.

The four-year star at Washington State before leaving to join the Bruins, Leger-Walker was taken with the third pick in the second round by the Connecticut Sun on Monday. She joins UCLA teammates Lauren Betts (No. 4, Washington) Gabriela Jaquez (No. 5, Chicago), Kiki Rice (No. 6, Toronto) and Angela Dugali (No. 9, Washington) in this year’s rookie class.

Training camp opens on Sunday, with the regular season beginning May 8. Per the league’s new CBA, Leger-Walker will earn a base salary of $270,000 in her first year.

Leger-Walker saw her production dip as a graduate senior with UCLA. She missed all of the 2024-25 season with a knee injury and returned to average 8.4 points, 5.6 assists and four rebounds en route to the national championship.

At WSU, Leger-Walker was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and earned multiple All-America honors.

Storm take Awa Fam with third pick

The Storm used the first of their two first-round picks – No. 3 overall – in the WNBA draft to select Awa Fam, the 19-year-old center from Spain.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Awa to Seattle,” said general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement released by the team. “We’ve been watching Awa emerge as one of the most dynamic young talents in the world. She’s already gained valuable experience competing professionally internationally and has tremendous upside. Awa will be an important part of our future and what we’re building in Seattle.”

The Dallas Wings used the No. 1 overall pick on UConn sharp-shooter Azzi Fudd and the Minnesota Lynx selected TCU point guard Olivia Miles at No. 2, which set the stage for the Storm.

Fam, a 6-foot-4 post player, has played for Spain’s Valencia Basket since she was 15. During the 2025-26 EuroLeague and Liga Femenina Endesa tournaments season, she averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 39 games.

Per the new collective bargaining agreement, Fam receives a four-year $2 million deal that pays her $436,000 this season and includes a team option in 2029.

Fam joins a crowded Storm front court that includes veteran forward/center Ezi Magbegor, who signed a three-year $3.75 million contract, 20-year-old center Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 overall draft pick last year and newly signed free agent center Stefanie Dolson.

• The Storm also traded for LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson at the WNBA draft, picking up one of the biggest names in basketball.

Johnson was selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the Golden State Valkyries. They traded Johnson to the Storm for the rights to Marta Suarez of TCU, who the Storm had taken with the first pick of the second round (No. 16 overall).

Golden State also receives Seattle’s 2028 second-round pick.

Seattle also took Duke guard Taina Mair 14th overall.