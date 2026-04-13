Pitching staff off to uneven start; Humphrey, Hedges pace offense early | Spokane Indians notebook

After the first two series of the season – a three-game season-opening series at Avista Stadium against Everett and a six-game road trip at Hillsboro – the Spokane Indians return home with a 4-5 record.

They visited previously winless Hillsboro and dropped four of the six games at the Hops’ new $150 million stadium.

The Indians start a six-game series against last-place Vancouver (2-7) on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for their “Education Day” game. They play at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, at 5:09 on Saturday and at 1:05 on Sunday.

A quick look at the strengths and weaknesses of the 2026 Indians after nine games shows an offense that has been relatively productive, but also struggling a bit to score runs. The pitching, which looked to be a strength during the preseason, has been wildly inconsistent.

Offense

The Indians are tied with two other teams for the most home runs in the league with 10, and are second in hits with 76, yet are tied for last in runs with 45. This is partially due to the team being second in stolen bases with 15, but leading the league in caught stealing with eight (65.2% success rate).

The Indians are hitting .250/.358./.421 collectively, good for second, first and second in the NWL, respectively, so if they can improve upon their stolen base efficiency they should generate more scoring opportunities.

Individually, leadoff hitter Jacob Humphrey and Ethan Hedges have been the Indians ’ best overall hitters. Humphrey is fourth among qualified batters in average and on-base percentage and is hitting .394/.487/.697 in 33 at-bats. Humphrey has two homers, six RBIs and five stolen bases – second in the league.

Hedges is hitting .364/400/.606 with two homers and seven RBIs.

Kevin Fitzer leads the team in home runs with three, but has just five RBIs to go along with them. He is reaching base at a .457 clip, though, good for fifth in the league.

Robert Calaz, the Colorado Rockies No. 5 prospect, is hitting .303/.361/.515 with a homer, double and three RBIs.

Shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo and second base Roynier Hernandez are both struggling to start the season – the pair are a combined 7 for 56 (.125) through the first nine games of the season.

Pitching

The Indians are fourth in the league in earned run average at 4.90. The y have allowed 44 runs – all earned – and have allowed the second fewest number of home runs (six) as a squad.

They have struck out the fewest batters in the league, by a considerable margin, at 82 – the next lowest is Vancouver at 98 – and are third in the league in walks allowed at 47.

Yujanyer Herrera and Jordy Vargas have been the Indians ’ most successful starting pitchers. Both have made two starts, with Herrera pitching to a 1.50 ERA and Vargas at 2.25.

Herrera has allowed just one earned run over six innings and two starts with six strikeouts and three walks. Herrera started six games for Spokane in 2024 but missed all of the 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 11 appearances in the Venezuela League over the winter, though, going 2-1 with a 1.54 ERA.

Vargas started the 2025 season in Spokane, and he made 10 starts but pitched poorly – he never went more than four innings and accumulated a 7.84 ERA and 2.032 WHIP. He was sent to the Rockies Arizona Complex League team and made another four rough starts before the organization removed him from an active roster.

So far this season, the signs are encouraging for Vargas. The 22-year-old has tossed eight innings over two starts while the team monitors his use in the early going. He has struck out 10 – against six walks – and allowed just two earned runs, one on a homer.

Righty Brody Brecht, the Colorado Rockies’ No. 8 prospect, got roughed up in his first start, allowing three runs in 22/3 innings, while Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane) tossed 31/3 shutout innings of long relief in his only appearance.