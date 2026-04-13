Where Rory McIlroy ranks among the great European golfers ever

By Brody Miller The Athletic

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The mere fact that he immediately knew where he stood reminds us where it sits in his mind. Rory McIlroy likes goals. Needs goals. And as far back as 2017, McIlroy directly stated one of his greatest career goals.

To become the greatest European golfer ever.

Sure, the career Grand Slam was mission number one, but he finally reached that last April. Once that burden was lifted, he remained transparent about what came next. He repeated that European mission. Some of his European peers outright said he already earned it.

But when McIlroy won his second-straight Masters on Sunday, he was asked directly what he thinks of being in that conversation. It wasn’t so much what he said but how quickly he said it.

“Yeah, like today I tie Nick (Faldo), so yeah, there’s obviously going to be that conversation,” he said.

McIlroy knows history. Loves it. The type who immediately understands how many majors each golfing luminary possesses. He’s the type who can list every Masters winner in order. Scottie Scheffler may or may not have been aware that he caught up to Raymond Floyd and Ernie Els last summer, but McIlroy was completely aware that this major championship matched Sir Nick Faldo with six.

McIlroy and Faldo now share the Masters-era (1934-on) lead for major championships by a European. Only Harry Vardon had more with seven, and that was in a different era from 1896-1914 with six Open Championships and one U.S. Open.

So who deserves the title?

Golf is not simply about major championships. Especially not for Europeans. Any good analysis requires a broad composite: majors, PGA Tour wins, European Tour wins, Ryder Cup success, Orders of Merit for winning the European Tour title (now called the Race to Dubai).

Faldo could always claim the most majors. Colin Montgomerie could boast his record eight Orders of Merit. Seve Ballesteros had the most enduring legacy, a five-time major winner so synonymous with Ryder Cup greatness and a beautiful style of play.

But now there’s nothing left to hold over McIlroy. He checks every single box. He’s matched Faldo on majors, and his 45 worldwide wins (with 30 on the PGA Tour) pass Faldo’s 43. McIlroy has essentially been one of the five best players in the world for 16 years, already compiling 36 major top 10s to Faldo’s 26.

Montgomerie never won a major, so while Rory’s seven Race to Dubai titles still has one to go to catch Monty, there is no actual comparison here.

McIlroy might never catch up to Ballesteros on European and worldwide wins (90), but he’s already had a longer peak. He’s won two more Orders of Merit and counting, and he’s been part of more winning Ryder Cup teams as a player. While it’s not assured McIlroy will warrant a massive fan banner in future grandstands or the “Spirit of Rory,” he is undeniably the most famous golfer in the world post-Tiger. His importance in the sport will last long after he retires.

For some, it’s not even that complicated: He completed the Grand Slam.

None of the other contenders even won three of the four. Faldo won three Masters and three Opens. Ballesteros two Masters and three Opens. Padraig Harrington won two Opens and a PGA Championship. This probably ends any and all debate. McIlroy conquering all four and doubling down on it with a second Masters win signifies that McIlroy is no longer chasing any European. He’s chasing something beyond the continent.

To be clear, most contemporaries agree.

European Ryder Cup captain and former world No. 1, Luke Donald, posted on social media: “Tying Seve with 2 green jackets will mean a lot to Rory. He is undoubtedly the best European golfer of all time now.”

Ryder Cup icon and Golf Channel analyst Paul McGinley wrote a column for Sky Sports last fall – before McIlroy even earned a sixth major – saying: “When it comes to the greatest European golfer of all, there is no question in my mind that Rory McIlroy sits top of the list.”

McIlroy’s response to it at all ignored any opinion or comment on his own status. He just said he hopes he’s not done.

“It’s a cool conversation to be a part of,” he said. “Again, it took me 10 years to win my fifth major, and then my sixth one’s come pretty soon after it. I’m not putting a number on it, but I certainly don’t want to stop here.”

Maybe the actual place to look is back to that 2017 interview with Golf Channel, when he said these goals in the first place.

First, he wanted the grand slam. Next was the European crown. But the new goal was hidden in plain sight.

“If I had a career goal, it would probably be to be the best international golfer ever,” McIlroy said. “Gary Player has nine majors.”