WSU lands first offseason addition in Manhattan forward Fraser Roxburgh

PULLMAN – Washington State’s first signee of the offseason has played his fair share of basketball, at a couple different levels.

Manhattan forward Fraser Roxburgh has signed with WSU, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review on Monday, giving Cougar s coach David Riley and his crew their first addition of the offseason.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Roxburgh spent the past two seasons at Manhattan University (New York City), where he started in 31 of 32 games, averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Roxburgh also shot 44% from the field, including 32% from beyond the arc on four attempts per game.

On 3 Sports was the first to report the news.

Roxburgh scored in double figures on 17 occasions last season, including three double-doubles. He tallied a career-high 22 points against Saint Peter’s, 18 points against Army and 17 in an overtime loss to Wagner. He played primarily the power forward and center positions for the Jaspers, logging an efficient 54% shooting mark on 2-pointers.

Roxburgh is a native of Melbourne, Australia, where he got two years of experience as a development player for the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League. At that time, he played for the Waverly Falcons of the NBL League One (similar to the G-League under the NBA) and attended the U19 All-Australian basketball camp. He also attended the Rowville Sports Academy and Henley High School in Australia.

Roxburgh’s addition will help WSU offset the departures of 12 players, including 10 to the transfer portal: key players Ace Glass, Tomas Thrastarson, Eemeli Yalaho, ND Okafor, Jerone Morton and Ri Vavers, reserve guards Parker Gerrits, Brunel Madzou and Kase Wynott and forward Emmanuel Ugbo. Ugbo was suspended for the final nine games of the season following a protection order against him.

The Cougars are also losing point guard Adria Rodriguez, who is headed back to his home country of Spain on a professional contract, as well as Simon Hildebrandt, who exhausted his college eligibility.

Roxburgh joins a depleted Cougars roster that is set to return only two players from last season’s team: forward Dominik Robinson, who redshirted his true freshman season, and walk-on guard Dio Blakely.