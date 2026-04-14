A Grip on Sports: Doors close, windows open and the vibe around Northwest sports seem more upbeat this week

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s actually pretty funny how often a word or phrase spoken in youth group back in the day resurfaces in a sports context. Today’s example? It has to do with college basketball’s transfer portal, doors and windows.

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• Hey, this time there is no yoga-like stretching needed to connect the dots either. The transfer portal, in every sport, closes the door behind players as the sprint away from Wossamatta U. But it also opens the window of opportunity for new faces to climb the ladder from Little State College or Big Tech or, even, Manhattan University, no matter whether it is located in New York or Kansas or on the beach in California.

Of course Greg Woods’ story today on Washington State’s men adding a transfer portal member from Manhattan, the Big Apple variety, triggered the thought process. After all, Fraser Roxburgh is moving closer to home – relatively – by picking WSU from his list of suitors. The Melbourne, Australia native joins a short list of countrymen to play in Pullman, most notably Aron Baynes and Brock Motum, and becomes David Riley’s first portal addition of 2026.

His addition also eases some concerns on the roster front, though Riley and his staff still have to entice another dozen or so players to town before summer workouts begin. And do it with slim NIL and recruiting budgets.

Which brings to mind another Sunday school phrase that was all the rage back in the early ‘70s. Something about the love of money being at the root of all evil. Not sure it’s thrown around anywhere anymore. But sure seem applicable in every context.

• The WNBA held its first draft since the league and players agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. And the first in which six players from one program – UCLA – were chosen. Though there is every indication it won’t be the last.

The women’s game, even more so than the men’s, might be ripe for well-funded programs to attract key senior transfers, pair them with long-tenured returnees – a rarity among the major men’s programs – and send a large, successful contingent to the draft at one time.

Among those chosen off the Bruins’ national title-winning roster? Washington State graduate Charlisse Leger-Walker. She was the last of UCLA’s sixth, going in the second round to Connecticut. And to think she wasn’t originally invited to the dance. The only reason she was in New York was teammate Angela Dugalic, the overall ninth pick, gave her two seats at her table so Leger-Walker and her mother could be there.

Which answered a question, to some degree, that popped up in my head Monday night. Where was Kamie Ethridge?

Leger-Walker’s UCLA story was covered extensively last night. Her injury. Her move to Westwood. Her return as a fifth-year senior. Her contributions to the NCAA run. But her Washington State tenure was glossed over. As were previous stops for every draft pick.

In Leger-Walker’s case, Ethridge and the Cougars’ faith in the New Zealand product was crucial to her success. It wasn’t as if UCLA (or anyone else) was knocking at her door in 2020, when Washington State offered the opportunity to play in the States. Despite an impressive New Zealand resume up to that point.

If Leger-Walker had been given a draft invite by the WNBA’s leadership, instead of relying on a teammate’s largesse, there seems little doubt she would have honored her four years with the Cougars in some visible way.

• Speaking of Leger-Walker’s career start, three other highly visible WNBA draft picks also spent four years at other schools. Gianna Kneepkens (Utah to UCLA), Cotie McMahon (Ohio State to Ole Miss) and Olivia Miles (Notre Dame to TCU) all heard their name called – and the name of their second stop. Not the first one, though.

The transfer portal and its importance continue to grow, forcing everyone connected to college athletics to adjust. Dealing with the player’s history will also force those who broadcast professional drafts to adjust as well. Or look foolish.

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WSU: We mentioned, and linked, Greg’s story about Fraser Roxburgh headed to Pullman. The 6-foot-7 forward has another connection to Motum, albeit a slight one. Both are lefthander scorers. … We also linked stories on Leger-Walker above. … Klay Thompson signed with Dallas to help the Mavs win. Then a rebuild began with one of the more controversial trades in NBA history, Luka Dončić to the Lakers. So what’s in Thompson’s future after the Mavericks’ 56-loss season? … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano answers questions within his Monday Mailbag. … Oregon State’s spring is progressing, happily for coach JaMarcus Shephard, despite missing some veteran players due to injury. … Oregon’s quarterback coach has moved around a lot as he rises the ranks. … There is no longer a spring transfer window. So Colorado’s roster seems set. … California’s athletic department is cutting a bunch of support staff. It is outsourcing their jobs. … Arizona State has seen a few newcomers stand out this spring. … Same with Colorado State.

• In basketball news, Jon Wilner has revamped his top 25 for next season following the first week of transfer portal additions. His ranking is in the Mercury News. … Oregon picked up an explosive dunker in the portal. … Arizona added a North Carolina guard and another from Washington. … Home games will have a different look at Utah State as its joins the Pac-12. … The Arizona women added an assistant coach and a player. … Colorado State just added two players.

Gonzaga: When Emmanuel Innocenti transferred the first time, from Tarleton State top Gonzaga, his choice came down to playing for Mark Few in Spokane or for Randy Bennett at Saint Mary’s. He’s getting both now, as he’s headed to Bennett’s new home, Arizona State. Theo Lawson has more on his decision. And we can pass along more from the Valley of the Sun. … Today it seems right to put Theo’s Pac-12 transfer tracker in the Bulldog section. … Gonzaga is higher (eighth) than we would have thought in CBS’s Top 25-and-1 rankings.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the Northern Arizona women dipped down into the in-state small-school ranks for a transfer guard. … Montana State added one from BYU. … The Weber State men picked up a New Mexico transfer. … Montana made its first addition, a junior college transfer. … Montana State seems bent on proving their national title is a big deal in the football recruiting ranks.

Indians: There are no games most every Monday in the Northwest League season. Which allows Dave Nichols to take a breath and put together a notebook on what’s happening with Spokane and the league.

Preps: Spring break ended in the area Monday and competitions returned. We can pass along a roundup that covers softball, soccer and golf.

Kraken: No playoffs for Seattle but the Kraken were able to experience Los Angeles clinch a spot last night in the Kings’ 5-3 win.

Mariners: Bang the trash can slowly and play the fife lowly. The Astros run of success may just be reaching the end of the line. The pitching staff can’t carry them along anymore, nor can their lineup filled with aging stars. That point was proven over four games at T-Mobile over the weekend, culminating in Monday’s getaway 6-2 win by the M’s, courtesy Josh Naylor’s first two home runs of the season and George Kirby’s dominance. … What does the sweep mean for both teams? … Sunday’s game turned on an M’s pickoff play. Here’s how they did it. … Despite their slow start, the Mariners are still well-regarded nationally.

Storm: Seattle seemed poised to be players in this year’s draft but the Storm made an extra move that positions them better for the upcoming season. They used their two picks, highlighted by taking Awa Fam Thiam, a Spanish big, with the No. 4 pick. Then they made a trade to gather in Flau’jae Johnson, an LSU guard, from Golden State.

Golf: Before we move on, we want to pass along more thoughts on what happened at Augusta National over the weekend.

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• The family went out to dinner last night to celebrate Kim’s birthday. It was great. Not just because of the food, which was tasty, especially my Key Lime pie, but for the company. To say I feel blessed would not come close to covering our family situation these days. The journey has been long and winding, sure, but the destination? Totally worth it. Until later …