Boise State’s interim president to leave for another university in the West

By Becca Savransky Idaho Statesman

Boise State University is losing its interim president.

The University of Montana announced Tuesday that its Board of Regents has chosen Jeremiah Shinn as its next president. He will start July 1.

Shinn has served in the top role at Boise State for less than a year, after the president of the Idaho State Board of Education asked him to take the reins following the news that former President Marlene Tromp would be leaving. Shinn returned to Boise State in 2023 – where he had previously worked – after he spent time at Louisiana State University.

In a news release from the University of Montana, Shinn said he was honored to serve as the university’s next president and excited to begin.

“I am inspired by the remarkable students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members who make UM so special, and I look forward to joining this extraordinary team to build on its strong foundation and shape a bright future together,” he said in the news release.

In a news release on Boise State’s website Tuesday, the State Board of Education thanked Shinn for his work and congratulated him on his new appointment. The release said interviews for Boise State’s next president would take place in the coming weeks, and that plans are in the works to ensure a “seamless continuity of leadership during any transition period.”

“The Board remains confident in the strength of Boise State University and excited about its future. The Board appreciates the continued engagement and support of the campus community throughout this process,” the news release said.

The university paused its president search in October. In March, it announced it would restart the search after the Legislature passed a law that changed some of the requirements surrounding university president searches. Under the law, which took effect after the governor signed it, universities will only have to disclose the name of the sole finalist for president to the public, instead of the five top candidates.

The board wants to name the next president in time for the start of the fall semester.