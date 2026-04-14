Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic over photos with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel

The Athletic Staff

NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigned from The Athletic on Tuesday, less than a week after photos were published showing her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel holding hands, hugging and sitting together in a hot tub at an Arizona resort last month.

The New York Post story including the photos prompted an internal investigation by The Athletic, which is owned by The New York Times Company.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote in a resignation letter to Steve Ginsberg, the executive editor of The Athletic. She also posted the letter on social media. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

Russini, whose job title at The Athletic was Senior NFL Insider, said in her post that the letter represented “everything I have to say about it.”

When the photos were initially published, Vrabel and Russini denied allegations of an inappropriate relationship in separate statements to The Post.

Ginsberg issued a statement of public support as well, telling The Post, “These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

In a note to The Athletic staff on Tuesday announcing Russini’s resignation, Ginsberg said, “When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter.”

He added: “As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation. While our investigation into Dianna’s conduct was ongoing, she chose to resign.”

Ginsberg said a review of her work for the outlet would continue.

Russini was one of the most high-profile journalists at The Athletic. She joined the site in 2023 after previously working at ESPN and NBC. In addition to her reporting duties, she was a podcast host for The Athletic.