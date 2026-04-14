Gonzaga walk-on Joaquim ArauzMoore entering transfer portal

Joaquim ArauzMoore, a walk-on guard who spent the last three seasons at Gonzaga, is entering the NCAA transfer portal , he announced Tuesday.

ArauzMoore becomes the sixth member of Gonzaga’s 2025-26 roster to enter the portal, joining Emmanuel Innocenti, Ismaila Diagne, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters and Cade Orness.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for guiding me through this journey,” ArauzMoore wrote on social media. “To my family and friends, thank you for your constant love and support. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Gonzaga basketball. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, support staff and the entire Gonzaga community for believing in me and helping me grow both on and off the court.”

The 6-foot-1 guard was one of the longest-tenured players on Gonzaga’s roster, redshirting in 2023-24 before appearing in 12 total games over the last two seasons.

ArauzMoore averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 2.5 minutes as a freshman before totaling six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in his eight appearances last season.

The guard was one of three walk-on players on GU’s roster last season, joining freshman guard Alonzo Metz and senior forward Noah Haaland.