Marco Longo helps University baseball on mound, plate; Kadence Barcus hits 3-run homer for Ridgeline softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

University 7, Mt. Spokane 1: Marco Longo and Tanner Burger knocked in two runs apiece and the visiting Titans (11-1, 9-0) scored five in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Wildcats (7-5, 7-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Longo struck out six over 5 2/3 innings for the win. Cameron Hockett doubled and scored for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 14, Central Valley 4: Anthony Karis went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer, and the Bullpups (9-3, 7-2) beat the visiting Bears (3-9, 3-6). Jaxon Buckner added two hits and four RBIs for G-Prep.

Mead 8, Cheney 3: Bridger Maronick tossed four innings of shutout relief and the Panthers (5-7, 3-6) topped the visiting Blackhawks (0-12, 0-9) in a game called in the sixth due to weather. Maronick gave up three hits and no walks with three strikeouts to earn the win. Kade Ferguson had two hits and two RBIs for Mead.

Ridgeline 20, Shadle Park 19: Kael Nelson scored the walk-off run on a fielding error in the seventh and the Falcons (8-4, 7-2) edged the visiting Highlanders (3-8, 1-8). Nelson doubled in the tying run in the previous at-bat.

Conner Addington went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for Ridgeline and Ben Wartinger had four hits and two RBIs. Matthew Pugh had five hits with a homer and knocked in four for Shadle Park.

Softball

University 3, Cheney 2: Grace Schneider knocked in an insurance run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning and the visiting Titans (9-3, 8-2) defeated the Blackhawks (6-4, 6-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game that was called in the sixth inning due to weather. Millie Beito went 3 for 3 and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to bring Cheney within one. The game was suspended at the top of the sixth for rain.

Mt. Spokane 17, Ferris 1: Kaydin Bradeen had three hits with a double and four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (11-1, 10-1) handled the Saxons (2-9, 1-8) in five innings. Makenzie Morris added three hits with a double and four RBIs and Riley Kincaid struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings.

Ridgeline 12, Gonzaga Prep 8: Kadence Barcus went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and the visiting Falcons (7-4, 6-4) beat the Bullpups (1-7, 1-7) in five innings due to weather. Quincy Coder added a double, triple and four RBIs for Ridgeline. Kate van Loben Sels went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for G-Prep.

Mead 32, Central Valley 0: Desi Startin drove in six runs, Jill Buchmann knocked in five and the visiting Panthers (10-2, 8-2) shut out the Bears (1-9, 1-9) in five innings. Ella Bendele, Whitney Hollen and Gloria Rosales had one hit apiece for CV.

Shadle Park 12, Lewis and Clark 8: Laniya Mawdsley went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (3-6, 3-6) beat the Tigers (4-5, 4-5) in five innings due to weather. Izzy Heister went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for LC.

Clarkston 4, West Valley 3: Bailey Blaydes went 3 for 3, knocking in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning with a single, and the Bantams (5-5, 4-4) defeated the visiting Eagles (4-5, 4-4) in a GSL 2A game. Piper Hancock and Anae Karnitz recorded two hits apiece for West Valley.

Pullman 17, East Valley 13: Taylor Cromie went 5 for 5 with a homer, double, three RBIs and five runs and the visiting Greyhounds (6-1, 5-1) defeated the Knights (5-5, 5-3). Pullman scored nine runs in the sixth and seventh innings. JC Weger had four hits, including a triple, and drove in three for East Valley.

Boys soccer

North Central 1, Pullman 1: Jonah McKinley scored the tying goal in the 24th minute and the visiting Wolfpack (5-6-1, 4-2-1) drew with the first-place Greyhounds (6-2-2, 5-0-2). Owen Shulenberger scored in the 12th minute off an assist from Aaron Swenson for Pullman. NC’s Jack Lawson and Pullman’s Fernando Guzman made five saves apiece.

West Valley 8, Rogers 1: Kainen Jaklitsch and Mamadou Diallo scored three goals apiece and the Eagles (5-5-2, 5-2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (3-7-3, 1-6-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Clarkston 9, Deer Park 0: Stone Ausman scored five goals and the visiting Bantams (5-3-1, 3-3-1) blanked the Stags (1-6-1, 0-6-1). James LeBret made five saves, including a penalty kick, for Clarkston.

Boys tennis

Pullman 7, West Valley 0: The Greyhounds won their 60th consecutive league victory. No. 1 singles Nathan Sutton won 6-0, 6-0 over West Valley’s Yorick Lewis, while the No. 1 doubles team of Daniel Schertenleib/Kevin Chi defeated Lucas Cratty/Jesse Nieffenegger 6-1, 6-2.

Clarkston 6, North Central 1: In No. 1 singles, Cody Whittle (CLK) defeated Kellan Green (NC) 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Makai Love/Reid McKiernan (NC) defeated Markus Ellenwood/Brendon Wolf (CLK) 6-4, 6-4.