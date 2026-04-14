Newport hospital now providing heart ultrasounds so patients have nearby access in rural Washington

Scans for cardiovascular disease are now available at Newport Community Hospital.

These echocardiographic scans are an ultrasound examination of the heart used to detect heart failure, congenital heart disease, tumors, blood clots and to evaluate damage following a heart attack. Most patients previously would have to travel to Spokane or Coeur d’Alene to receive the heart scan.

“It means our hospitalized patients get critical cardiac answers without delay, and our other patients no longer have to sacrifice an entire day of work and drive hours to a regional center for a study we can now perform right here,” said Newport physician Aaron Reinke in a statement.

The small hospital is fifty miles north of Spokane and lies on the border with Idaho. Echocardiographs will be available by referral on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday there. Equipment to conduct the scan cost the Newport Hospital and Health Services Foundation $54,000.