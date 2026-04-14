Pedestrian struck, killed by semitruck on I-90

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semitruck last week on Interstate 90 near Mullan, according to Idaho State Police.

A 30-year-old Mountlake Terrace, Washington, man was driving the semi east on the interstate about 1:50 a.m. Thursday when he struck a female pedestrian in the roadway, ISP said in a news release. The pedestrian died at the scene and was not identified as of the Friday news release.

An ISP spokesperson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The eastbound I-90 lanes were blocked for about three and a half hours while emergency responders and investigators worked at the scene, troopers said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact Cpl. Daniel Taylor at (208) 209-8620.