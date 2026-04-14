Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saved from closure by nonprofit

By Katie Robertson New York Times

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which had been set to shut down in May, will keep publishing after all. A nonprofit journalism organization has stepped up to acquire the newspaper, which has survived for more than two centuries.

The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, which runs The Baltimore Banner and is financed by hotel magnate Stewart W. Bainum Jr., said Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the newspaper’s current owner, Block Communications, to buy the assets of the Post-Gazette and run it as a nonprofit. The transaction is expected to take effect May 4, ensuring there is no gap in publishing.

The deal is a rare spot of good news for the media industry, which has endured waves of metropolitan and local newspaper closures for the past two decades. A 2025 report by Northwestern University found that more than 130 papers had shut in the preceding year alone.

The Post-Gazette is one of the oldest newspapers in the United States, tracing its history back to The Pittsburgh Gazette, which was founded in 1786. It has been owned by Block Communications since 1927 and has won multiple Pulitzer Prizes. Its closure would have made Pittsburgh one of the largest metropolitan areas without a major newspaper.

A number of parties were interested in buying the Post-Gazette after its closure was announced, said Allan Block, CEO of Block Communications. He said the Venetoulis Institute was not the highest bidder but that the company’s board decided it would be the best steward for the newspaper. Block declined to disclose the sale amount.

Block Communications said in January that it had spent more than $350 million over two decades on the publication, which continued to lose money. The publication had been mired in an ongoing labor dispute: A group of unionized newsroom workers were on strike for more than three years after the company cut off health insurance for employees.

The company had cited recent court decisions that would have required the newspaper to operate under an old labor contract as a reason for the closure of the paper.

Bob Cohn, president and CEO of the Venetoulis Institute, said that the Post-Gazette would operate as a nonprofit newsroom and that it planned to rehire “a large number” of the current employees back to the newsroom.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.