Seattle Mariners’ offensive woes reappear as win streak snapped by Padres

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SAN DIEGO – After a weekend where they let a beat-up Astros pitching staff put them on base and into hitters’ counts, helping awaken an offense that had been largely dormant for the first two weeks of the season, the Mariners were hit with a reminder of what it’s like to face competent major-league pitching.

San Diego starter Michael King held the Mariners to one run in his six innings of work and the Padres’ dominant bullpen, anchored by the unhittable Mason Miller, held Seattle hitless over the final three innings in a 4-1 Padres victory.

King pitched six innings, allowing just the one run four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Seattle picked up their lone run in the second inning. Randy Arozarena singled with one out and Luke Raley dropped a perfect bunt down against the shift for a single. The Mariners loaded the bases when J.P. Crawford was grazed by a pitch. Dom Canzone scored Arozarena with a sac fly to deep center. But King ended the inning by striking out Cole Young looking.

The Mariners never really threatened against King. They got the leadoff runner on in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but they never advanced them to second base.

Seattle wasted another quality start from Bryan Woo, who pitched seven innings while allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. It was his third quality start in four outings this season and the Mariners 12th in 18 games.

All three runs allowed came in the third inning.

Ramon Laureano hit a ball over Raley’s head in right field that bounced off the wall just enough to be turned into a triple. Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a single up the middle past the drawn-in infield for the Padres first run. Jackson Merrill followed with a single to right that put runners on first and third.

When Woo got Manny Machado to pop up in the infield for the second out of the inning, it looked like he might escape, allowing just the one run.

But Merrill stole second and Xander Bogaerts dumped a soft single into center that scored both runners for a 3-1 lead.

San Diego picked up a big insurance run in the eighth off right-hander Casey Legumina.

Refsnyder on paternity list

The Mariners made three roster moves Tuesday ahead of their series opener in San Diego, placing Rob Refsnyder on the paternity list and selecting veteran infielder Patrick Wisdom from Triple-A Tacoma.

Wisdom appeared as a pinch hitter on Tuesday and struck out in his one at bat.

Wisdom, 34, leads all of minor-league baseball with nine home runs in 15 games this season. He has a .264/.371/.774 slash line (1.145 OPS) in 62 plate appearances for the Rainiers, splitting time between DH and first base.

Wisdom played part of seven major-league seasons for the Cardinals (2018), Rangers (2019) and Cubs (2020-24), hitting a combined .209 with 88 home runs and a .750 OPS across 1,311 at-bats.

He had three straight 20-plus home-run seasons for the Cubs from 2021-23. He had his best season in 2021, hitting 28 homers with a .231/.305/.518 slash line (.823 OPS), a 118 OPS+ and a 2.1 bWAR in 106 games.

In 2025, Wisdom played for the Kia Tigers in South Korea, hitting 35 homers and driving in 85 runs in 119 games. The Mariners signed him to a minor-league deal in January.

Refsnyder, 35, signed a one-year, $6.25 million major-league contract with the Mariners in December. He has appeared in eight games for the Mariners early on this season, going hitless in 16 at-bats with three walks.

To make room for Wisdom on the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated RHP Blas Castaño for assignment.

Castaño, 27, made one relief appearance for the Mariners last season. He was originally selected to the 40-man roster on Nov. 4, 2024.