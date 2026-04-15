Amber Gunn: Idaho sets the standard for short-term rental reform

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Amber Gunn

By Amber Gunn

Local governments across the country are engaging in a slow-motion seizure of private property rights – but in Idaho, lawmakers just put a stop to it.

With its new short-term rental law (House Bill 583), Idaho provides a blueprint for other states, reminding local governments that a presumption in favor of peaceful property use is not a policy preference, but the starting point of legitimate governance in a free society.

To understand the necessity of such a law, consider the regulatory absurdity that preceded it. Under pressure to solve a housing crisis largely created through restrictive zoning, cities and counties required owners who wanted to rent their residential homes for less than 30 days to run a legally treacherous gauntlet of red tape so burdensome that many homeowners simply gave up.

For example, McCall, Idaho, mandated a “rapid response” contact who must be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week to physically arrive at the property within 60 minutes of any neighbor’s phone call – an unreasonable hurdle for anyone but full-time, professional property managers. Ketchum required owners to install a commercial fire monitoring system comparable to that of hotels. Sandpoint’s “nonowner occupied” regulation capped rentals at 35 units total unless the property was part of a development with at least 10 units, adjoined the waterfront, and was within 1,500 feet of the “downtown core.” The rule protected the investment portfolios of high-end condo developers while barring homeowners just a few blocks away.

Many governments also imposed multilayered, onerous annual fees and inspection requirements. Fremont County, Idaho, treated short-term rentals as a Class I commercial activity, compelling professional-grade site plans, water testing, and county septic evaluations. McCall required a conditional use permit for homes that would host more than 11 people. The cost? A staggering $3,200.

Prior to issuing a permit, many jurisdictions also required owners to notify every neighbor within a set radius that they planned to operate a short-term rental, effectively inviting the whole block to veto an individual homeowner’s private property rights.

Rather than enforcing existing nuisance laws, local governments have weaponized building codes to target specific homeowners. Citing Idaho’s previously vague statutory authority allowing them to “safeguard the public health, safety, and general welfare,” municipalities justified almost any short-term rental restriction they could concoct.

Clearly, local governments cannot be trusted to grade their own papers when it comes to the limits of their power. When a government reclassifies a residential home as a commercial business, it strips away the property’s primary use – a back door to seize control of an asset without compensation.

Idaho’s new law recognizes that hosting guests is a residential act, protecting a critical financial lifeline for middle-class families. Local governments still have every tool they need to crack down on noise and trash; they just can’t use those rules as a pretext to discriminate against homeowners.

State lawmakers should not allow property rights to be subject to a “ZIP code lottery” where rental opportunity is dependent upon the current makeup of a city council. While governments fixate on short-term rentals, they ignore the staggering cost burden of their own bureaucracy.

Regulation accounts for 23.8% of the price of a new home and 40.6% of the cost of multifamily housing developments, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Idaho is not alone in facing aggressive local overreach. From Chelan County, Washington, to Jackson, Wyoming, municipalities are flexing Rube Goldberg levels of imagination to restrict short-term rentals. Inconsistent local mandates drive up compliance costs and create a minefield of uncertainty for homeowners.

Idaho’s new law ensures property rights do not vanish because a guest stays for three nights instead of thirty. By protecting the residential status of all homes, Idaho has created a gold standard for regulation anchored in property rights and targeted enforcement.

Other states should follow this lead, reminding local governments that they are not a substitute for the neighborhood homeowner association – and that their regulatory creativity has limits.

Amber Gunn, of Wenatchee, is a senior policy analyst for the Mountain States Policy Center, an independent research organization based in Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington and Wyoming. Online at mountainstatespolicy.org.