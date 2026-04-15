An Idaho Transportation Department letter asking immigrants for status records is worrying attorneys and their clients

Idaho immigration attorneys are puzzled by a new letter from the Idaho Transportation Department notifying immigrants of issues with their records that allow them to be in the United States.

The letter, believed to have been sent out this month, notifies recipients that there is a “discrepancy” between their Division of Motor Vehicles records and their citizenship or lawful presence records. The letter also states the transportation department will put a “hold” on their motor vehicles records until the accepted documents are provided.

The letter has raised concerns among Idaho immigration attorneys who say they have gotten calls from immigrants who received the letter and are worried about being scouted for detainment, arrest or deportation. Some have lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years and have children. One has been a U.S. citizen for decades.

“They’re scared. One of them stopped driving,” local immigration attorney Alycia Moss said. “(The U.S. citizen) was surprised because he has been here for so long. He said, ‘This scared me enough to call you.’ ”

Idaho and its governor has been mostly supportive of President Donald Trump’s significant increase in immigration deportations and arrests, although the pursuit has swept up eligible workers, legal immigrants and U.S. citizens, stoking fears of immigration encounters. Dairy farmers warned Idaho lawmakers this session that some of their immigration-focused legislation could harm the dairy industry, which contributes more than $3 billion to the state’s economy every year.

“Enhanced enforcement, enhanced vetting using technology under the policies of the Trump Administration to root out more people,” Moss said. “I’m not surprised this is happening. It makes sense.”

The notified person must provide documents such as a birth certificate, a passport, a visa, a birth abroad report, a work permit, a certificate of naturalization or a permanent resident card. Idaho law requires people to have citizenship status or lawful presence status to obtain a driver’s license. It can be complicated: Sometimes the expiration date of a license and the expiration date of someone’s legal status differ, Moss said; sometimes someone’s legal status changes while they still have permission to be in the U.S. ; or they fall in and out of status while an application is pending.

Moss does not know what prompted the letters, she told The Spokesman-Review.

While the “hold” on the person’s record doesn’t suspend driving privileges, it notifies transportation staff there is a possible issue with the person’s immigration status on file, Britt Rosenthal, an Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson, said in an email.

The letter is new, Rosenthal said, but notifying someone of a records discrepancy is not. Rosenthal did not respond to a question asking why the letter came about and when it was distributed.

Moss has been part of a listserv with more than 50 attorneys across the state since 2012. The listserv was active this month as attorneys messaged about the letter. None of them had seen it before.

“I only just heard about it in the past two weeks … My understanding is they are going out statewide. I have seen them here in eastern Idaho, and they are (being sent out) in Boise,” Idaho immigration attorney Tim Jones said. “Maybe people had their status changed and were not aware of it. Or maybe Idaho thinks their status has changed when it hasn’t.”

A new letter from the Idaho Transportation Department is telling immigrants to turn over citizenship or lawful presence records. Attorneys have concerns with the letter, saying it worries clients who fear they will be scouted by immigration authorities.

Jones had a new face come into his office to talk to him about the letter, seeking advice. The person was worried about their license expiring and being unable to renew it.

“Each situation is going to be different. Sometimes people are U.S. citizens but they don’t have evidence they are,” Jones said. “And that evidence could be difficult to get.”

While the transportation department told The Spokesman-Review that it is not coordinating or working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the letter indicates at the bottom it was distributed as part of a program under U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Both fall under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The program, known as “SAVE,” assists federal, state and local agencies in verifying the immigration status of “benefit applicants.”

An agency like Idaho Transportation Department would have to execute an agreement with the government in order to use it.

When using SAVE, the program returns a response of “potential non-U.S. citizen” when there is a match in DHS systems, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson said. The case is reviewed by someone who manually checks the system and confirms their status is something other than a U.S. citizen.

Though Moss doesn’t know to what extent the state – or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services – would be sharing transportation records with federal agents, it wouldn’t be surprising, she said.

“It wouldn’t take someone at the Idaho Transportation Department deciding to share it; it would take someone in federal operations to ask for it,” Moss said. “The state government seems to want to coordinate with immigration in a deep way. If we were to go to the next level, why wouldn’t they share (the data) with enforcement removal operations or homeland security, who have offices in Boise?”

USCIS did not respond for comment by press time.

Moss suggests contacting an attorney if someone receives the letter. The attorney would be able to contact the Idaho Transportation Department on the person’s behalf to find the necessary documents.