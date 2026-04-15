Break out the air fryer for a chicken sandwich with a soy and garlic glaze

By Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

There’s nothing like a fried chicken sandwich to put a giant smile on a sandwich lover’s face.

Whether it’s tucked between two pieces of white bread or stuffed into a toasted and buttered bun, the combination of crispy, craggy coating and juicy, tender breast or thigh meat is a pinnacle of handheld eating – at once both incredibly comforting and immensely satisfying. Calories be damned!

I used to think no one did a chicken sandwich better than Chick-fil-A. Then I discovered this recipe from Donaldo Estevam, aka “Donaldo Cooks,” a digital food creator and air-fryer expert known for his easy, big-flavored recipes geared toward the home cook.

Like a lot of food writers, I own just about every kitchen gadget. Most days, my air fryer is gathering dust in my pantry; as a Mediterranean diet acolyte, I fry and saute a lot of foods in olive oil completely guilt-free.

Donaldo’s recipe made me think I should give the countertop appliance another chance to impress, not to save calories, but because the Asian-inspired, soy sauce-based glaze sounded (and looked) so good.

The thick, glossy coating is a perfect mix of sweet (honey), spicy (red pepper and fresh ginger), tang (vinegar) and umami (fish sauce). One taste on your fingertip and you’ll develop a craving for the stuff, which I’m guessing would also add a fantastic flavor to just about any protein or roasted vegetable and could be used as a dipping sauce for dumplings.

For the best-tasting sandwich, be sure to line both sides of the bun with mayonnaise, and don’t forget a crunchy, cool layer of thick-cut pickles. A buttery brioche bun is the best way to hold it all together, but if you can’t find the soft and fluffy buns at your local grocery store, a hoagie roll works just fine, too.

Air-Fried Chicken Sandwiches with Soy Glaze

From donaldocooks.com.

I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs for these crispy air-fried sandwiches because they tend to be juicier and more forgiving if you cook them a minute or two too long. The original recipe calls for serving the cucumber salad on the side, but I tucked it under the bun for one big, flavorful bite. Spicy bread-and-butter pickle chips add just the right amount of kick.

If you don’t have an air fryer, the chicken can be pan-fried in 1 or 2 tablespoons of oil until golden brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes per side.

For chicken

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten in bowl

2 cups crushed cornflakes

Avocado oil spray

For seasoning

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

For glaze

½ cup dark soy sauce

⅓ cup honey

1½ tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon fish sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

½-1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste

¼-½ cup water, to control consistency

For sandwich

4 brioche or ciabatta buns, toasted

Garlic mayo or Greek yogurt, for garnish

Sweet pickles, optional

For cucumber salad

2 English cucumbers, julienned

2 medium carrots, julienned

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Zest of 1 lemon

For dressing

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1½ tablespoons avocado oil

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Prepare the chicken: Pat chicken dry and lightly season with salt. Coat each piece in flour, then dip in beaten eggs. Press firmly into crushed cornflakes and shake to remove excess. Spray both sides generously with avocado oil.

Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees. When hot, add chicken to tray and air -fry until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, 14-15 minutes.

Allow to rest for 5 minutes before glazing.

While chicken is cooking, make glaze and stir together vegetable salad.

Add dark soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, fish sauce, garlic, ginger, crushed red pepper and water to a saucepan. Bring to a medium simmer and cook, uncovered, for 10-14 minutes, stirring often. (The glaze will naturally reduce and thicken from the honey.)

Once the sauce is glossy and coats the back of a spoon, remove from heat. Add cucumber, julienne carrots, green onions and lemon zest to a bowl. Whisk lemon juice, rice vinegar, avocado oil, honey, salt and pepper in a measuring cup, then pour dressing over vegetables and toss well. Chill 10-15 minutes before serving for best texture and flavor.

When chicken is done cooking, build the sandwich: Toss the chicken in the glaze. Toast buns until lightly golden and spread mayonnaise or Greek yogurt on both sides.

Add a layer of shredded lettuce, glazed chicken, pickles and vegetable salad. Top with bun and serve immediately.

Yield: 4 sandwiches