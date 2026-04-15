Letters for Wednesday, April 15

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

In search of decency

A recent Spokesman-Review article reported that Rep. Michael Baumgartner backed Donald Trump’s expletive laden threats to destroy an entire civilization, saying that it was Machiavellian shrewdness used to gain a greater strategic goal.

Baumgartner supported Trump’s language that broke all boundaries of decency and human respect, threatening a horrendous war crime.

Whatever one’s policy leanings, I hope that we have learned that character in leadership matters.

We must elect people of character to positions of power. A person of character displays the basic human values of respect, honesty, trustworthiness, service and basic decency. A person of character is not swayed from these values by the lure of power or wealth.

In a democracy, we do have a voice in who is elected to positions of power. Let us celebrate our democracy and take responsibility for choosing the men and women who represent us. We need to always take the time and effort to educate ourselves and use our discernment to elect people of character.

Colleen Robisch

Otis Orchards

If you don’t want new taxes, don’t fund new wars

I keep seeing Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s advertisements showing a hard working young man thanking him for voting to lower our taxes. I’m not sure I remember that vote. I remember a vote for the wealthy getting tax breaks, but agree to disagree.

If Rep. Baumgartner truly supports no new taxes, I assume he also supports no new costs, like $1.5 trillion for a war no one wants; or to replenish our military no American desired him to deplete. We just have to limp along under the trillions of current debts without adding IOUs to an increasing list of foreign creditors whose hate for us grows daily.

Heidi Wilson

Spokane

He’s actually all in

Thank you to the excellent reporting by Orion Donovan Smith on Rep. Michael Baumgartner over his term. Particularly his article on “Baumgartner backs Trump’s budget plan” (April 10).

For the past year or so, I’ve wanted to believe Baumgartner actually wanted to represent Eastern Washington. I figured much of his rhetoric was aimed at appeasing Trump and gaining his favor while also appeasing the 5th Congressional District.

Donovan Smith’s last two articles interviewing Baumgartner, however, have really opened my eyes. Baumgartner actually agrees with Trump and has been lying to us. He doesn’t care about the national debt or social services. He wants more military funding (i.e., debt) and less funding for Medicaid and child care/early education.

In my opinion, Baumgartner has duped the residents of Eastern Washington. It’s a damn shame. I used to respect him but he’s just another Trump tag along.

How very sad. Be sure to vote.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane