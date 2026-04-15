Police investigating Ruby Rose’s assault claim against Katy Perry

By Brendan Morrow USA TODAY

Police in Australia are investigating after Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault.

Victoria Police confirmed the investigation in a statement shared with USA TODAY on April 15, days after Rose claimed the singer sexually ​assaulted her almost two decades ago.

A representative for Perry has denied the “reckless” allegations.

“Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating [an alleged] historical ⁠sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010,” Victoria Police said in a statement. “Police have been ‌told the incident occurred at a licensed premises ​in Melbourne’s CBD,” or the Australian city’s central business district, home to bars, nightclubs and more.

“As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” the statement concluded.

USA TODAY ⁠has reached out to a representative for Perry ‌for comment.

The development comes after ‌Rose, 40, alleged in a series of Threads posts on April 12 that Perry assaulted her “at spice market nightclub ⁠in Melbourne” when she was in her 20s.

“I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 ‌decades to say this publicly,” ‌she wrote. “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an ⁠impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing ​me.”

The “Batwoman” actress also said ⁠she planned ​to go to the police “to see if any of my experiences can be investigated.” She later posted, “I did it.”

In a previous statement shared with USA TODAY, a representative for Perry denied ⁠the claims.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” the statement ⁠said. “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Rose previously leveled allegations of a ⁠hostile work environment and misconduct after ‌departing the CW’s “Batwoman” in 2020. At the time, ​Warner Bros. ‌called the actress’ allegations “revisionist history” and said her firing was “based on ​multiple complaints about workplace behavior.”