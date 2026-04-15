Pullman’s total sales tax increasing to 8.2% to aid with city’s budget deficit

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Pullman will increase its sales tax by 0.1% for criminal justice, aiding the city’s overall budget deficit.

Pullman City Council narrowly approved the rise during its regular Tuesday night meeting. The council’s newest members Bryan MacDonald, Trevor Vance and Tawny Szumlas voted against the measure.

Pullman Police Chief Aaron Breshears told councilors that the Washington Legislature passed a new law last summer which allows towns to increase their sales tax by a tenth of a percent, so long as it goes toward criminal justice.

The rise will bring in around $600,000-$650,000 annually, generating approximately $200,000 in new revenue for police by the end of this year.

The increase that begins in July brings Pullman’s total sales tax up to 8.2%. Finance & Administrative Services Director Jeff Elbracht said of Washington’s more than 400 taxing locations, around 80% of entities’ sales tax rates are above 8.1% and 66% are higher than 8.2%.

City officials stressed to councilors this is one of many components to balance Pullman’s books.

“Nobody wants to have more taxes, me included,” Breshears said. “But services cost money. There has to be a cut somewhere in this budget at our current funding levels … this is one part of solving this problem.”

Elbracht said many steps have been made to chip away at the city’s multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.

The city has combed through its operating budget and made around $2.2 million in reductions, Elbracht said. In February, the council approved a 6% utility rate increase that brings in $700,000 annually.

Elbracht added that the city also reduced casual part-time and seasonal staff hours which will save over $700,000 this year.

The bottom line, Elbracht said, is that costs are still continuing to outpace revenues and additional action will still need to be taken.

He said the city’s larger strategy is working to control costs and address workforce levels.

Late last month, Whitman County Commissioners approved a sales tax increase to help fund criminal justice which will also begin July 1. That rise will bring in around $1 million to the prosecutors, sheriff’s office and court processes.

Breshears clarified that the county’s revenue will not be shared with Pullman, hence the need to pass its own sales tax increase.

While all councilors agreed that police and fire are essential services for the city to provide, the split vote came down to strategy on increasing revenue.

MacDonald, Vance and Szumlas said the city must look at driving up its tax volume and have a clear way to increase business.

“Let’s look at ways to make it easier to visit, shop, build and do business in Pullman,” MacDonald said. “This problem does not go away, and eventually the increase in taxes and fees will actually make the issue worse if we do not tackle the root.”

Other members like councilors Ann Parks said the public’s top priority is police and fire, and a tax increase would impact public safety.